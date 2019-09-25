Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 Amitabh Bachchan win ...
Amitabh Bachchan wins Dada Saheb Phalke award

Published Sep 25, 2019
Mr Bachchan, 76, was selected for the honour because of his unmatched contribution to the Indian film industry.
New Delhi: Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has been selected for the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award this year. The actor will be felicitated at a grand ceremony in the national capital during the national films awards ceremony.

Mr Bachchan, 76, was selected for the honour because of his unmatched contribution to the Indian film industry. Dada Saheb Phalke is the most prestigious award given by the government to legends of the film fraternity.

 

A global icon of Indian cinema, Big B, as he is fondly known, began his career in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. Since then, in his career spanning almost five decades, he has acted in almost 200 Indian and international films which include blockbusters like Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, that gave him the “angry young man” moniker, as well as much-loved family-dramas like Baghban. Most recently he did a cameo in the The Great Gatsby (2013). Mr Bachchan has also produced films, been a television host, most famously for Kaun Banega Crorepati, sung songs in his unmistakeable baritone, and dabbled in politics.

Mr Bachchan has received several awards and accolades in his career. The Government of India itself has honoured him with the Padma Shri (1984), the Padma Bhushan (2001), and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Announcing the decision on the Dada Saheb Phalke Award on Tues-day, Union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar congratulated the veteran actor in a tweet: “The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired two generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahab Phalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations of the Dada Saheb Phalke award was Devika Rani.

