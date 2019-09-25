After being in treatment for 2 months, Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged from the AIIMS in Delhi where she was admitted after she met with an accident, sources said on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

