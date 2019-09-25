Nation Current Affairs 25 Sep 2019 After being in treat ...
After being in treatment for 2 months, Unnao rape survivor discharged from AIIMS

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
The woman was allegedly kidnapped and raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao in 2017, when she was a minor.
Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
New Delhi: The Unnao rape survivor was discharged from the AIIMS in Delhi where she was admitted after she met with an accident, sources said on Wednesday.

The woman was admitted in AIIMS following an accident on July 28 and the family is under the CRPF security as per the Supreme Court's order.

 

She will be staying with her family in Delhi after Uttar Pradesh government said they wanted to reside in the national capital apprehending threat in their home state.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

Charges have been framed against Sengar and co-accused Shashi Singh in the case.

 

...
