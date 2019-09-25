Act against terror before talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s repeated offers to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the US President on Tuesday that India is “not shying away from talks with Pakistan,” but expects certain steps to be taken against terrorism first.

During their bilateral meeting in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assem-bly, that lasted for about 40 minutes, Mr

Modi told President Trump that India had “expected certain steps to be taken” against terrorism by Pakistan that it had not taken, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale told reporters, adding that President Trump accepted that terrorism was a challenge that both US and India faced. India has maintained that Kashmir is an internal matter that brooks no third party mediation. Trade issues also figured prominently during the meeting with both countries confident of singing a trade deal soon. The US President declared before the meeting that the two countries would “have a trade deal very soon”, adding that a “larger deal” would be reached.

Ahead of his bilateral meeting with Mr Modi, Mr Trump said that he hoped India and Pakistan’s PM would “get together” and “work out something on

Kashmir”, adding that “we all want to see that”.

He also said that he expected Mr Modi to “take care” of the terrorism problem in the region and the Kashmir issue. “I know that your Prime Minister will take

care of it... you have a great Prime Minister and he will solve the problem, I have no doubt about it,” Mr Trump. Though Mr Trump has repeatedly offered to

mediate between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kasmir issue, including on Monday and Tuesday, these remarks indicate that in the absence of India agreeing to any third-party mediation on the Kashmir issue, the US is keen that India and Pakistan begin talks.

On the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terror, Mr Trump said PM Modi had "given the message loud and clear" to Pakistan, a reference to Mr Modi’s remarks at the

Houston event on Sunday.

But in what points to some degree of divergence in the Indian and US viewpoints on the issue of the biggest source of terrorism, President Trump preferred to

single out Iran, accusing it of being the "number one terrorist state".

Briefing the media after the bilateral talks, the foreign secretary said that trade issues and terrorism were discussed in equal measure at the meeting and that India was quite satisfied with the outcome of the meeting.

Mr Gokhale said that New Delhi was able to give a "good understanding" to the US on the challenges faced by India due to terrorism, including in J&K. He also

said that he was optimistic about the two countries concluding an agreement on trade.

Though the trade deal entails "complex issues" involving jobs on both sides, and that "give and take" is required, he expects the trade deal to be a "fair and

reasonable" on Indian access to the US market, Mr Gokhale said.

The US President lavished praise on PM Modi, hailing him as a "father" figure and comparing him to legendary musician Elvis Presley for the rockstar-like

reception he had in Houston.

Hailing President Trump as not just his friend but also a "friend of India", PM Modi thanked him profusely for attending the Houston event.

On trade ties, a matter close to President Trump’s heart, PM Modi pointed to the agreement signed by the Indian company Petronet with an American firm for

$2.5 billion, adding that "this will mean that in the years to come, this will result in trade of $60 billion and create 50,000 jobs which I think is a very big

initiative taken by India".

In remarks made before the meeting, President Trump, when asked about the issue of terrorism, said, "We had a very good meeting with PM Khan. We discussed a lot and I think he’d like to see something happen that will be very fruitful, very peaceful. And I think that will happen ultimately. I really believe that that these two great gentlemen (PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan) will get together and work out something... It would be great if they could work out something on Kashmir. We all want to see that, I’m sure. You have a great PM. I’m sure he will solve the problem."

"I really believe that PM Modi and PM Khan will get along when they get to know each other and I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting. I

think PM Modi gave it (the message to Pakistan) and I think he gave it loud and clear... I’m sure he will be able to handle that situation," the US President added

Mr Trump further said, "You mentioned Pakistan but Iran would have to be on top of the list because if you look at terrorist states, that’s been the number one

for a long time."

"My personal chemistry (with PM Modi) is as good as it can get. I have great respect, have great admiration and I really like him. He is a great gentleman and a great leader. And I remember India before. Not intimately but I remember India before. It was very torn. There was a lot of dissension and a lot of fighting and he

brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he’s the father of India. We’ll call him the father of India... but he brought things together,"

the US President said.

Hailing PM Modi, the US President asserted, "He’s done a fantastic job. What the event showed is how much I like India and how much I like your PM. There

was tremendous spirit in that room too. They love this gentleman to the right (PM Modi). They really do. That was like Elvis. He was like an American version

of Elvis."

On Monday, in the presence of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Mr Trump had once again offered to mediate between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and

termed himself an "extremely good arbitrator". The US President’s repeated offers of mediation are being seen by observers as a sign of increasing American

pressure on India to talk to Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.