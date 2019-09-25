2 Dalit children beaten to death for defecating in open in Madhya Pradesh

The two children, Roshani (12) and Avinash (10), suffered serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared them dead. (Representational Image)

Bhopal: Two children, 12 and 10, both from Dalit families, were allegedly beaten to death in a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Wednesday morning while they were defecating in the open.

The accused identified as Hakim Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav, who belong from the same village, objected to their act. Both the accused have been arrested. Before attacking the minors, the accused, according to a police officer, clicked photos on their mobile phones.

One of the accused told the police that he killed the two as he was “commanded by the god to kill demons”.

The police official said, “The victims were defecating in the open near Panchayat Bhavan on Wednesday morning when the accused Hakim Yadav and Rameshwar Yadav objected to their act and later beat them mercilessly with lathis resulting in their death.”

An FIR has been registered under section 302 of IPC and relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the accused.