Nation, Current Affairs

‘Will bring to justice those who stole from you’: Rahul’s emotional message on Rafale

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 4:19 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi said he understands pain of jawans, Air Force officers and families of martyred pilots as well as HAL workers.
Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Centre on Rafale deal, accusing Modi govt and the Prime Minister of putting money into the pockets of his 'crony' friends. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he understands the pain of jawans, Air Force officers and families of martyred pilots as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) workers and will work to bring to justice all those who dishonoured and stole from them.

Gandhi addressed them all on Twitter in his apparent attack against the Narendra Modi government on the issue of the Rafale fighter jet deal.

 

 

 

Gandhi has been attacking the government on the Rafale deal, accusing the Modi government and the Prime Minister of putting money into the pockets of his "crony" friends.

On Monday, he said the country's "chowkidar" Modi snatched money away from the poor and handed it over to industrialist Anil Ambani.

Gandhi also asked the Prime Minister for answers on several issues relating to the Rafale jet fighter deal.        

"The chowkidar of the country has taken out Rs 20,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, martyrs and the jawans and put it in the pocket of (Anil) Ambani," Gandhi said at a meeting in the Jais area of his Lok Sabha constituency.

"HAL which has been in the business for 70 years, makes aircraft...while Anil Ambani had not made an aircraft in his life and also has an outstanding bank loan of Rs 45,000 crore," he said.  

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, pm modi, rafale deal
