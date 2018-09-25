search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

UNGA: Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral meetings with key foreign counterparts

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 25, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 2:25 pm IST
Swaraj held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of UN General Assembly and discussed issues such as trade, investment and capacity building.
Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Mumbai/United Nations: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held bilateral meetings on Monday with her key foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the high-level session of the General Assembly here and discussed several issues including trade, investment and capacity building.

Swaraj met Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo, Foreign Minister of Ecuador Jose Valencia, Foreign Minister of Australia Marise Payne and Foreign Minister of Mongolia Damdin Tsogtbaatar.

 

In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar, spoke about the meetings held.

"Strategic partnership gaining momentum! Continuing our frequent engagement at the highest level, EAM @SushmaSwaraj met Foreign Minister of Australia @MarisePayne," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

 

 

In another tweet following Swaraj's meeting with the Foreign Minister of Ecuador, Jose Valencia Amores, he said that the two leaders had engaged in a “good discussion on ways to further consolidate bilateral relationship in the areas of trade, agriculture, pharma, IT and capacity building."

 

 

Swaraj also met with the Foreign Minister of Colombia, Carlos Holmes Trujillo to discuss "cooperation on trade and investment, pharma, mining, petroleum and capacity building".

 

 

Writing on the meeting between Sushma Swaraj and Spanish Foreign Minister, Josep Borrell Fontelles, the MEA spokesperson said tht the two leaders "explored ways to intensify ties in investment, renewable energy, water treatment, tourism and their contribution to our flagship initiatives".

 

 

Referring to Nepal as a "close neighbour and a friend", Kumar said that Swaraj had met with Foreign Minister, Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, to take "stock of our bilateral relationship".

 

 

Marking 25 years of India's diplomatic relations with Liechtenstein, Sushma Swaraj and Foreign Minister of Liechtenstein, Aurelia Frick, also interacted on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Kumar said the two ministers "exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations in trade and investment, particularly through participation at Indian trade fairs and tourism."

 

 

External Affairs Minister, Swaraj also met with the EU High Representative, Federica Mogherini on Monday. The two leaders engaged in discussion on issues related to trade and investment and exchanged views on the regional and global issues.

Raveesh Kumar on Twitter termed it a "strategic partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom and rule of law".

 

 

Swaraj, in a meeting with Morocco Foreign Minister, Nasser Bourita, discussed strengthening cooperation in areas of commerce, pharma, cyber security, defence and culture, Kumar said. He added that the two nations shared a "historical relationship since Ibn Batuta days".

 

 

As the General Debate begins Tuesday, Swaraj has bilateral meetings planned with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Al-Eshaiqer Al-Jafari, Moldova's Foreign Minister Tudor Ulianovschi, Cyprus Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, Fijian Foreign Minister J V Bainimarama and Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Kikser.

She will also participate in the G4 meeting with her counterparts from Brazil, Germany and Japan.

Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit.

 

 

During the day, she also briefly met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Gambian President Adama Barrow and Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

 

 

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale participated in a special meeting on Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: sushma swaraj, un general assembly, bilateral meetings, ministry of external affairs (mea)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ducati drives in 959 Panigale Corse at Rs 15.2 lakh

Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Being around someone sick can make you smell

You can smell when you are around sick people. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Virginia man finds rare two-headed baby copperhead snake in his yard

The snake also has two tracheas with the left one being more developed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champion

A mother of a six-year-old, Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. (Photo: ANI)
 

Doctors successfully perform Kolkata’s second heart transplant

The donor heart was made available after the patient succumbed to injuries suffered during a road accident and the family consenting to donate his organs. (L-R: Samir Singh, Yashesh Paliwal, Dr. Tapas Raychaudhury, Dr. K. M. Mandana, Dr. Ashima Bhelotkar, Dr. Arafat Faisal)
 

MS Dhoni becomes India's second-most capped cricketer, surpasses Rahul Dravid

Dhoni, though, went past former captain Rahul Dravid, who played 504 international games for India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champion

A mother of a six-year-old, Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. (Photo: ANI)

Retaining Parrikar as Goa CM is cruel, inhuman politics of BJP: Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP wants to buy time in the name of Parrikar till the Lok Sabha elections that are due next year. (Photo: File)

Key cases to be heard by CJI Dipak Misra before retirement on Oct 2

Chief Justice of Indian Dipak Misra will retire on October 2. (Photo: File | PTI)

Noted musician, wife injured in car accident in Kerala; 2-yr-old daughter dies

2-year-old Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries. (Photo: Facebook | Balabhaskar)

SC slams Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for violating sealing order 

The bench asked Tiwari to submit a list of places which needed to be sealed and said, 'We will make you the sealing officer'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham