search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 25, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 6:59 pm IST
The top court had reserved its verdict on petitions challenging constitutional validity of Aadhaar on May 10.
It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)
 It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of Aadhaar law on the ground that it violated human rights and right to privacy in every possible way and subjected the citizens to continued surveillance.

A constitution bench comprising the Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices AK Sikri, AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud and Ashok Bhushan had reserved verdict on May 10.

 

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. The overall impact of Aadhaar law, which affects ‘right to privacy’ and lacked security for protection of data, violated every aspect of human rights guaranteed to citizens under the constitution.

It was submitted that government’s insistence on “seeding” Aadhaar numbers viz. the practice of incorporating the Aadhaar number into several databases, furthers the risk of identity theft as mere possession of the Aadhaar number can then enable an identity thief to access a host of other information linked to one’s Aadhaar number but stored in different databases.

It was pointed out that the Aadhaar Act treats weaker and vulnerable sections of society as second-class citizens because they receive benefits and subsidy from the government. Those who did not receive benefits are forced to obtain Aadhaar as it is linked to various other laws. It affects bodily integrity, personal autonomy and has the inherent defect of compelling everyone to have an Aadhaar. The combined legislative scheme makes it impossible to live in India without Aadhaar.

The NDA government defended the Aadhaar law saying it was a policy decision of the previous UPA government, which introduced Aadhaar-based identity for the citizens. The present government only continued the policy decision of the previous government. It dispelled the apprehension of surveillance of citizens or that the data is being shared by the collecting entities is misplaced, as the encrypted information cannot be shared.

It was submitted that the information collected under the Aadhaar scheme is absolutely safe and kept confidential and there is no question of data breach. It said the mere possibility of misuse of a law couldn’t be a ground to strike down its constitutional validity.

Tags: supreme court, aadhaar, right to privacy, data privacy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Millennials swap numbers after an average of 4 days on dating apps: study

The study also found that 66 percent swiped left on edited pictures and 68 percent rejected users that are looking for fun (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
 

World first: 3 paralysed people walk thanks to implants that respond to thoughts

Earlier, scientists believed that networks of neurons below a spinal cord injury were unable to function after someone was left paralyzed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern makes history with baby at UN assembly

Interestingly, Gayford also posted an image on social media, flashing Ardern's dummy identity card with a picture of Neve, describing her as 'New Zealand first baby.' (Photo: ANI)
 

10 words to put on dating profile to guarantee a right-swipe

While there were varying words for male and female users, ‘music’ and ‘gym’ appeared in both lists.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Resignation of cops ‘negligible’, restricted to areas of south Kashmir: J&K govt

Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu quits, will contest civic polls from Srinagar

Mattu said he would contest the municipal polls from Srinagar to serve the people. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

‘When will Modi Baba and Chaalis Chor answer’, Cong on Rafale row

Hitting out at Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Modi government, Surjewala said they were responding to the Rafale 'scam' with abuses and mud-slinging. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘Will bring to justice those who stole from you’: Rahul’s emotional message on Rafale

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking Centre on Rafale deal, accusing Modi govt and the Prime Minister of putting money into the pockets of his 'crony' friends. (Photo: File | INC Twitter)

Congress won't debate, busy indulging in mud-slinging: PM Modi in Bhopal

PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham