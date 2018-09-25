search on deccanchronicle.com
Schemes are enough, no need of rallies: K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Sep 25, 2018, 2:24 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 2:24 am IST
In every village, town and city, you can find hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of schemes implemented by the TRS government.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has devised a “success mantra” for TRS candidates to win upcoming Assembly elections.

Mr Rao has been telling party candidates to convert the lakhs of beneficiaries of welfare schemes and populist schemes of the TRS government over the past four years into voters for the TRS. 

 

The party has gathered data of every beneficiary door-wise and circulated it to contesting candidates, telling them to visit each of the beneficiaries personally and urge them to repay the debt they owe to Mr Rao by voting for the TRS.

The CM is banking on 40 lakh Aasara pensioners. Fifty-eight lakh Rythu Bandhu/ Ryhun Bima beneficiaries, 30 lakh under Kanti Velugu, 80 lakh ration rice beneficiaries, 13 lakh students claiming scholarships and fee reimbursement, four lakh Kalyana Laxmi/ Shaadi Mubarak, 8.50 lakh KCR Kits, 2.50 lakh beneficiaries of sheep distribution etc. Mr Rao has been calling TRS candidates on the phone every day to know how their campaigns are progressing, what is the response of people, and what is the position of the party.

“In every village, town and city, you can find hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries of schemes implemented by the TRS government. Just reach out to them, talk to them, explain how they benefited out of these schemes, how the TRS  would benefit them in future if it retains power, and convince them to vote for the TRS. This will be enough to win all the Assembly seats. There is no need to take out rallies, hold public meetings or campaign in other traditional ways. Try to cover as many villages and towns as possible in your constituencies,” Mr Rao advised.

Mr Rao estimates that out of 2.70 crore voters in the state, nearly 1.60 crore could be beneficiaries of TRS schemes and the candidates should try to transform at least 1.35 crore beneficiaries into votes, which amounts to 50 per cent vote share and ensure an easy win for the TRS.

As the ruling party, the TRS can easily obtain the data of beneficiaries scheme-wise and door-wise, and this has been circulated to contesting candidates so that they wage a ‘targeted campaign’.

