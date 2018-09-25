search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Retaining Parrikar as Goa CM is cruel, inhuman politics of BJP: Sena

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
The 62-year-old Goa chief minister is currently admitted at AIIMS in New Delhi because of a pancreatic ailment. 
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP wants to buy time in the name of Parrikar till the Lok Sabha elections that are due next year. (Photo: File)
 The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP wants to buy time in the name of Parrikar till the Lok Sabha elections that are due next year. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Attacking its ally for retaining an "ailing" Manohar Parrikar as Goa chief minister, the Shiv Sena Tuesday criticised the "cruel and inhuman politics" of the BJP and alleged the party was scared about losing the state.

There is "anarchy" prevailing in the coastal state in Parrikar's absence, the Sena claimed, adding the party was grappling with the problem of who could replace Parrikar as it does not have anyone "suitable" for the top post. 

 

The 62-year-old Goa chief minister is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi because of a pancreatic ailment. 

"Parrikar is not in Goa. He is undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Delhi. The state administration is in doldrums in the chief minister's absence," the Sena claimed in an editorial in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

Running the government by retaining Parrikar as the chief minister is not just an injustice to Goa but to him as well. "Forcibly thrusting the post on him is cruel and inhuman politics," it said. 

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP wants to buy time in the name of Parrikar till the Lok Sabha elections that are due next year. 

"Stress is not good for his current fragile (health) condition, but who will explain this to the BJP high command? They are more scared about losing the state than Parrikar's health. Their motive is that Goa should remain on the winning map of the BJP," it said. 

The chief minister and his cabinet colleagues do not work for the party but for taking the state ahead, said the Sena, which is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and in Maharashtra. 

BJP president Amit Shah had said Sunday that Parrikar would continue in his post. Parrikar's poor health has sparked speculation over his continuation as chief minister of Goa, and Shah recently sent a team of central party leaders to the state to speak to allies and take stock of the situation. 

The opposition Congress has been claiming that all is not well in the BJP-led coalition government and has demanded a confidence vote in the Assembly.

On Monday, the chief minister carried out a minor Cabinet reshuffle, dropping two ailing ministers and inducting two new faces in the state. 

Tags: uddhav thackeray, goa bjp, goa cm parrikar, parrikar health
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni becomes India's second-most capped cricketer, surpasses Rahul Dravid

Dhoni, though, went past former captain Rahul Dravid, who played 504 international games for India. (Photo: AP)
 

India tops talent migration into Singapore

In a report published earlier in September by LinkedIn Talent Solutions, titled "Emerging Jobs: Singapore", the talent that moved from India feature prominently in 4 of the top 5 fastest growing jobs in the country.
 

Here's why depression pills could be fuelling rise of superbugs

According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to our health and it occurs when the genes in bacteria change in order to resist the effects of antibiotics. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Virat Kohli on wife Anushka, learning from Dhoni, Kirsten-Fletcher and Test cricket

While Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli stated that he enjoyed talking cricket the most with former India coaches Gary Kirsten and Duncan Fletcher, he has learnt the most from former India captain MS Dhoni about leadership. He also said that it helps to have someone like Anushka Sharma as his wife, someone who understands what it’s like to be in the public eye (Photo: AP / PTI / AFP)
 

Indian fans call Sania Mirza’s husband Shoaib Malik ‘jiju’; watch his reaction

Indian fans called Malik ‘Jiju’ repeatedly before the cricketer turned around and waved at the crowd. (Photo: AFP)
 

Upcoming Tata Harrier platform details revealed

Apart from the Harrier, which will debut the OMEGA ARC, there will be more SUVs based on the same in the near future, confirms the carmaker.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Key cases to be heard by CJI Dipak Misra before retirement on Oct 2

Chief Justice of Indian Dipak Misra will retire on October 2. (Photo: File | PTI)

Noted musician, wife injured in car accident in Kerala; 2-yr-old daughter dies

2-year-old Tejaswini Bala was declared brought dead by private hospital, where Balabhaskar, his wife and car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries. (Photo: Facebook | Balabhaskar)

SC slams Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for violating sealing order 

The bench asked Tiwari to submit a list of places which needed to be sealed and said, 'We will make you the sealing officer'. (Photo: File)

Lawmakers can practise in courts, rules SC, rejects plea seeking ban

Supreme Court was hearing the petition which said that while a public servant cannot practice as an advocate, legislators are practising in various courts which was a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. (Photo: File | PTI)

All missing trekkers, including 35 IIT Roorkee students, 'safe': Himachal CM

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh have witnessed heavy rain and snowfall. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham