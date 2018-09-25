search on deccanchronicle.com
Injured Navyman Tomy has food, is under sedation: Defence spokesman 

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 8:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 8:10 pm IST
Indian Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy, 39, had reported a back injury during the Golden Globe Race that had left him bedridden.
Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin were injured in the storm and their boats lost masts Friday while competing in the prestigious race. (Photo: File)
Kochi: Injured Indian Navy sailor Abhilash Tomy, who was plucked from his stricken vessel in the Indian Ocean off Australia's coast, is admitted to a hospital on a remote island where he has had food and is "sounding okay", a defence spokesman said here Tuesday. 

The 30-year-old decorated Navyman got injured when his yacht was struck by a savage storm while he was participating in the Golden Globe Race and was rescued Monday after being adrift for three days. 

 

The spokesman said a French doctor examined Tomy, a Kirti Chakra awardee. 

"He is stable and has no major injuries. He's sedated but sounding okay. X-ray report is not too bad. He has had food. He is speaking. Further medical tests in progress," the spokesman said. 

He said the French fisheries vessel Osiris, which rescued Commander Tomy, reached off Amsterdam Isle by 9:30 am and the sailor was shifted to the hospital there for further medical evaluation and treatment. 

Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin, 32, were injured in the storm and their boats lost masts Friday while competing in the prestigious race. They were taken to hospital for X-Ray and medical check-up immediately after admission, the spokesman said. 

He said the fishing vessel Osiris will remain in the area till HMAS Ballarat, an Australian warship, and INS Satpura reach the island. 

INS Satpura will bring the commander back to India. According to reports, the island only has a small hospital with limited facilities. 

Tomy's boat 'Thuriya' was hit by a storm about 1,900 nautical miles off Perth on Friday. The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre in Canberra coordinated the mission to evacuate the injured sailors in cooperation with many agencies, including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy. 

