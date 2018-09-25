search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt to ‘expose’ nexus trying to sabotage Rafale

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 25, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 12:44 am IST
Union min says it’s a conspiracy to get deal scrapped.
Rahul accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of shielding the Prime Minister and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Rafale deal. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Rahul accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of shielding the Prime Minister and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Rafale deal. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The controversy over the Rafale jet deal took a new turn on Monday when the ruling BJP dragged in UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra’s name, alleging that the latter was keen to get the defence deal to help his arms dealer friend in procuring the deal which did not materialise and now the Congress is trying to take revenge by maligning the NDA government by alleging corruption in the deal. 

The government also lashed out at the Congress President Rahul Gandhi, saying that his allegations had an “international dimension” which the government would expose and former French President Francois Hollande is part of the “nexus” to sabotage the Rafale deal. However, an unfazed Congress president continued his tirade against the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging the country’s “chowkidar” Narendra Modi with snatching away money from the poor and handing it over to industrialist Anil Ambani. 

 

Mr  Gandhi also asked the PM for answers on several issues relating to the Rafale jet fighter deal and also to clarify as to why the former French president Francois Hollande allegedly called him a “thief”. Dragging the Gandhi family into the controversy, Union minister and BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat alleged that the UPA government had called off the multi-billion USD deal after a private company linked to Mr Vadra was not chosen as a broker. 

Naming a private firm, Mr Shekhawat claimed that its owner had been working with Mr Vadra.  Referring to Mr Hollande’s reported comments that the Indian government had proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as a partner for Dassault Aviation for the Rafale deal, he said, “How Rahul Gandhi and he are linked as a part of nexus, and are trying to sabotage the deal needs to be understood.”

He alleged that there is a conspiracy to get the deal scrapped, defame the country and lower the morale of Indian Air Force.  Calling the entire issue a “perception battle,” Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will fight it. “This is a perception battle. We will fight this battle. We’ll go to places and state facts on record on Rafale. Congress designs to run a smear campaign against us at an international level,” the minister said.

Tags: rafale scam, rahul gandhi, narendra modi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shocking scans show knife lodged in man's face days after he was stabbed

No blood vessels were damaged as the blade was surgically removed (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

ISL 2018-19: Emiliano Alfaro lauds Marcelinho, Indian youngsters' impact at Pune City

While acknowledging the guile and trickery of Marcelinho, Alfaro called for a team effort ahead of the fifth edition. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Fakhar Zaman fall becomes Twitter meme as Pakistan batsman gets trolled

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stole the show with their match-winning centuries, it was an attempted slog-sweep by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman that caught the attention of Twitterati. (Photo: AFP)
 

Anuja Patil, Jemimah Rodrigues star as Indian women seal T20I series against SL

Anuja Patil (3/36 and 54 not out off 42 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (52 not out off 37 balls) took Indian women to a series-sealing win over hosts Sri Lanka. (Photo: BCCI Women Twitter / AP)
 

Asia Cup 2018 under scanner as Afghanistan player approached by an Indian bookie

It is learnt that one of the Afghanistan players was approached by an Indian bookie ahead of the Pakistan versus Afghanistan Super Four clash in the ongoing Asia Cup. (Photo: AP)
 

Obesity may overtake smoking as leading cause of cancer among women in 25 years

Women are more prone to cancer caused by obesity including breast and womb cancer (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

GHMC collects 7,300 tonnes of additional garbage in four days

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Telangana: Governor urges people to use Metro to help reduce pollution

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and minister of municipal affairs and urban development K.T. Rama Rao cycle towards Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Hyderabad: Women, senior citizens allege ill-treatment

From the first day of Ganesh Chaturthi, a group of people have been campaigning at the Kapra lake and encouraging residents to use clay or haldi Ganesha and do in-house visarjan, as the lake is full of garbage. (Representional Image)

Watch:Rahul releases video quoting French media house on Rafale deal

'The sad truth about India's Commander in Thief,' Gandhi said on Twitter, in apparent attack on Modi and tagged video along with his tweet. (Photo: File)

11 killed as rains trigger floods, landslides in north India; 'red alert' in Punjab

People residing in the low-lying areas, especially in Kangra, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, are being evacuated, officials said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham