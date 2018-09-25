search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fun has just begin, will expose PM Modi's each act of theft: Rahul Gandhi

ANI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 2:32 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aided corruption by favouring Anil Ambani in the deal.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi made these comments while addressing social media workers of the Congress in Amethi on Monday night. (Photo: File | LSTV grab)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi made these comments while addressing social media workers of the Congress in Amethi on Monday night. (Photo: File | LSTV grab)

Amethi: Adding to the controversy surrounding the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that the "fun has just begun" and in coming months his party will expose how every initiative under the Narendra Modi government is an act of theft.

Continuing his tirade against the government over the fighter-jet deal, Rahul Gandhi stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has aided corruption by favouring Anil Ambani in the deal.

 

"Ye jo bhrashtachaar ke khilaf ladne aaya tha, isi ne Anil Ambani ko 30,000 crore rupaye pakda diye. Abhi toh shuruwat hui hai, abhi dekhna, maza aayega, aane wale 2-3 mahine mein aisa maza dikhayenge hum aapko. Narendra Modi ke jo kaam hain- Rafale, Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya, notebandhi, Gabar Singh Tax, in sab mein chori hai: Ek -ek kar hum dikha denge ki yeh jo Narendra Modi chowkidaar nahi hain, Narendra Modi ji chorr hain," Rahul Gandhi said. (The man (Prime Minister Modi), who came to remove corruption, has himself given Rs 30,000 crore to Anil Ambani. The fun has just begun, things are set to turn more interesting. In the next 2-3 months you will have fun after we will show you Narendra Modi's work - Rafale, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Demonetisation, Gabbar Singh Tax. All of it is theft. One by one, we will show that Narendra Modi ji is not a watchman, but a thief).

The Congress President made these comments while addressing social media workers of the Congress in Amethi on Monday night. The interaction was held at the Forest Department guest house in Amethi and was closed to the media. However, video of Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Narendra Modi was recorded by some attendees and was shared with local reporters.

In a cryptic tweet dated August 30, Rahul Gandhi warned of "some big bunker buster bombs in the next couple of weeks" with regard to the fighter-jet deal. Days later, former French president Francois Hollande, in an interview to a French media house, claimed that the French government had no other option but to choose Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as an Offset partner for Dassault Aviation.

However, Hollande later backtracked in another interview and said only Dassault Aviation can comment on why Reliance Defence was chosen as the Offset partner.

The BJP on Monday claimed that the Congress scrapped the Rafale deal with France as United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company was not made a part of the deal.

The controversial deal was signed by the NDA government with the French government in 2016 after scrapping negotiations made by the UPA government earlier. The UPA's original plan was to buy 18 off-the-shelf jets from France's Dassault Aviation, with 108 others being assembled in India by the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Bengaluru.

Tags: pm modi, rafale deal, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Amethi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ducati drives in 959 Panigale Corse at Rs 15.2 lakh

Italian super bike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Being around someone sick can make you smell

You can smell when you are around sick people. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Video: Virginia man finds rare two-headed baby copperhead snake in his yard

The snake also has two tracheas with the left one being more developed (Photo: Facebook)
 

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champion

A mother of a six-year-old, Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. (Photo: ANI)
 

Doctors successfully perform Kolkata’s second heart transplant

The donor heart was made available after the patient succumbed to injuries suffered during a road accident and the family consenting to donate his organs. (L-R: Samir Singh, Yashesh Paliwal, Dr. Tapas Raychaudhury, Dr. K. M. Mandana, Dr. Ashima Bhelotkar, Dr. Arafat Faisal)
 

MS Dhoni becomes India's second-most capped cricketer, surpasses Rahul Dravid

Dhoni, though, went past former captain Rahul Dravid, who played 504 international games for India. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rescued sailor Abhilash Tomy to reach remote Amsterdam island today

Indian Navy spokesman Capt. DK Sharma said Monday that Tomy was in third place in the race that began in France on July 1 when he lost his mast. (Photo: File/AFP)

Body shamed by husband, TN woman, mother of 6-yr-old, now bodybuilding champion

A mother of a six-year-old, Ruby was abandoned by her husband because of her physical appearance and was body shamed for being overweight. (Photo: ANI)

UNGA: Sushma Swaraj holds bilateral meetings with key foreign counterparts

Swaraj attended the high-level event on counter-narcotics hosted by US President Donald Trump and addressed the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Retaining Parrikar as Goa CM is cruel, inhuman politics of BJP: Sena

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the BJP wants to buy time in the name of Parrikar till the Lok Sabha elections that are due next year. (Photo: File)

Key cases to be heard by CJI Dipak Misra before retirement on Oct 2

Chief Justice of Indian Dipak Misra will retire on October 2. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham