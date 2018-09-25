search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Eternally young', 10 years on still ‘Yuva neta’: Ram Madhav's jibe at Rahul

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 10:18 am IST
Ram Madhav said that the present opposition is not able to imbibe Indian values of self-respect, among other things.
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav alleged that opposition leaders have endorsed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the Indian leadership. (Photo: File)
 BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav alleged that opposition leaders have endorsed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the Indian leadership. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav Monday alleged that opposition leaders in the country have endorsed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's comments on the Indian leadership.

"Today, when Modi ji's government took a tough decision against atrocities committed in Kashmir by Pakistan... when Imran Khan, who just the other day assumed power with the mercy of the Army, speaks improper things, opposition leaders in India are endorsing it," he said.

 

He was speaking at a book release function organised by Pragna Bharati, an organisation working on social and political issues.

"We may have 100 differences. You fight with us. You continue lies about Rafale. But when it comes to respecting India's constitutional head of the government, he is the Prime Minister of 125 crore Indians," Madhav said, slamming the opposition.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had said on Sunday that his country's offer of "friendship" to India should not be considered as its weakness and the Indian leadership should shun "arrogance" to hold peace talks.

Imran Khan had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking to re-start bilateral talks on key issues, including talks on tackling terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

India initially agreed to a meeting between Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this month.

However, New Delhi on Friday called off the meeting, after the "brutal" killing of three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of the postal stamps "glorifying" terrorist Burhan Wani.

Ram Madhav said BJP had expressed strong disapproval when former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made "improper" comments on the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2013.

"As the opposition at that time, we stood up and said we are with Manmohan Singh. We have 100 differences with him. But he is the Prime Minister of India. He is the Prime Minister for 125 crore Indians, how dare Nawaz Sharif insult him," he recalled.

Madhav said that the present opposition is not able to imbibe Indian values of self-respect, among other things.

In an apparent reference to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he alleged that "eternally young leaders are not able to imbibe such Indian values."

"Eternally young leaders are not able to imbibe this Indian value. Young leader when I was spokesperson (for RSS) 10 years ago. 'Yuva neta'... 'Yuva neta' in 2018 also. Eternally young," Madhav said.

Madhav also said that the opposition parties are trying to form a 'Maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance) without any agenda, and that their only aim is to prevent the BJP from coming to power.

"Unable to stop this wave of nationalism, not having the courage to face that, those opposed to nationalist forces are trying to stop by forming a group and naming it as 'Mahagathbandhan'... No self-respect. No concern for the nation. No agenda," he said.

Speaking about demonetisation, the BJP leader said, it was necessary to take such a strong measure in order to improve the economy and to eradicate corruption and black money.

"Maybe it was not very popular. But it was very essential," he said.

"Indians are very intelligent. They saw to it that the entire black money reached banks in some form or the other. But the opposition... said demonetisation failed. What they didn't realise is 30 per cent black money was there, today zero black money in India... Everything is in banks. Everything is accounted for," he said.

He urged the gathering to build a nationalist discourse on the principles of 'Swadesh bhakti' (patriotism and devotion for motherland), 'Swadharma Nishta' (commitment to own culture and belief) and 'Swabhiman' (self-respect).

Tags: bjp, congress, rahul gandhi, ram madhav
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Android One at a killer price

With the 5.1 Plus, you can enjoy a faster and stock Android experience, fluid and snappy UI, smooth overall performance, premium design, decent display and cameras with relatively good battery life.
 

Here’s Trishna Shakya, Nepal's living goddess

Shakya was brought out of her residence, "Kumari Ghar", located in Basantapur Durbar Square area, a World UNESCO Heritage Site. (Photo: AP)
 

Adults spend 8 times longer watching on-demand TV than exercising

People do just 90 minutes of physical activity a week, which is an hour less than the minimum recommended by health officials. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shocking scans show knife lodged in man's face days after he was stabbed

No blood vessels were damaged as the blade was surgically removed (Photo: YouTube/Pixabay)
 

ISL 2018-19: Emiliano Alfaro lauds Marcelinho, Indian youngsters' impact at Pune City

While acknowledging the guile and trickery of Marcelinho, Alfaro called for a team effort ahead of the fifth edition. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Fakhar Zaman fall becomes Twitter meme as Pakistan batsman gets trolled

While Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan stole the show with their match-winning centuries, it was an attempted slog-sweep by Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman that caught the attention of Twitterati. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu BJP president 'nominates' PM Modi for Nobel Peace Prize 2019

Tamil Nadu BJP President Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan also appealed to all healthcare providers in India and abroad to join her in nominating Prime Minister Modi for Nobel Peace Prize 2019. (Photo: File | PTI)

35 IIT students among 45 trekkers missing in Himachal Pradesh: reports

Himachal Pradesh: Snow clearing operations were started earlier on Monday by the district administration on the Highway from Kaza to Gramphu in Lahaul-Spiti district. (Photo: ANI)

Odisha: Power crisis forces doctors to treat patients under candlelight

Authorities in Mayurbhanj seem to have turned a deaf ear to the issue and the hospital continues to function without a transformer. (Photo: ANI)

Asia Cup 2018: In video, Pakistan news presenter makes obscene gesture live on camera

Pakistan eventually defeated Afghanistan by three wickets. (Photo: AFP)

Disrespect to Periyar statue in Orathanadu triggers stir

Periyar statue
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham