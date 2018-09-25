search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress won't debate, busy indulging in mud-slinging: PM Modi in Bhopal

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 4:08 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 4:24 pm IST
At a rally in Bhopal, PM Modi said Congress has been reduced to 'begging' with small parties for alliances.
PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
  PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the Lok Sabha elections next year. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bhopal: The Congress is indulging in mud-slinging against the government because it finds it easier than debating on issues like development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday, in an apparent reference to allegations on the Rafale fighter deal.

Addressing a rally here, he mocked Congress, saying the 125-year-old party has been reduced to such a condition that it is "begging" with small parties for alliances.

 

He said even if the Congress gets allies, the coalition will not be successful.

Modi said his government believes in social justice for all and that its 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' (cooperation of all, development of all) campaign is not just a slogan.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as well as in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

PM Modi also touched upon vote-bank politics and said that it has caused immense damage to the country in 70 years after Independence.  He added, "Vote-bank politics is like a termite for the country." 

"They (Congress) have indulged in mud-slinging earlier too. But I want to tell them, the more you throw mud at us, the more the lotus (BJP's symbol) will bloom," Modi said.

He was apparently referring to the charges of corruption being levelled by the Congress in the Rafale fighter deal.

Modi said the opposition party, instead of indulging in mud-slinging, should engage in a debate on issues like development which "they do not dare to".

Addressing the rally where BJP chief Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present, the prime minister said the opposition parties had formed the "Maha-gathbandhan" (grand alliance) out of fear of losing the polls.

"Congress has become a burden on the country today. It is the responsibility of BJP workers in democracy to save the country from it," he said. 

Tags: vote bank politics, rafale fighter deal, pm modi in bhopal, amit shah, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal




