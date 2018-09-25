search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: 16 PFI activists named accused in SFI leader Abhimanyu's killing

PTI
Published Sep 25, 2018, 8:27 pm IST
Updated Sep 25, 2018, 8:30 pm IST
The 1,500-page charge sheet stated that PFI activists were involved in killing of SFI leader Abhimanyu on July 2.
A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)
 A clash between SFI and Campus Front activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of 20-year-old student leader Abhimanyu at Maharaja's College in Kochi. (Photo: File)

Kochi: Sixteen activists of radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), its student and political offshoots -- Campus Front and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) -- were named as accused in the charge sheet filed by police on Tuesday into the killing of a student leader in July.

The 1,500-page charge sheet, submitted before Ernakulam Judicial First Class Court-II, stated that the activists of these outfits were involved in the killing of Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader Abhimanyu on July 2.

 

So far, 20 persons, part of a 30-member gang involved in the murder, have been arrested. The prime accused, Campus Front leader Muhammed, was arrested on July 17.

Muhammed, a third-year Arabic degree student in the Maharaja's College, allegedly organised the group, comprising activists of PFI, SDPI and Campus Front, to attack SFI activists in the college campus.

A clash between SFI and Campus Front (student wing of SDPI--an Islamic political outfit) activists over a graffiti had led to the killing of the 20-year-old student leader at Maharaja's College in Kochi, police said.

Abhimanyu, second-year BSc Environmental Chemistry student and native of Vattavada in Idukki district of Kerala, was stabbed to death, they said.

Tags: pfi activists, kerala police, abhimanyu killing
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 5.1 Plus review: Android One at a killer price

With the 5.1 Plus, you can enjoy a faster and stock Android experience, fluid and snappy UI, smooth overall performance, premium design, decent display and cameras with relatively good battery life.
 

Pari, do you love me: Arjun asks amid fan pleas for marriage, here's her reaction

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s ‘Namaste England’ releases on 19 October.
 

Mahindra Marazzo vs Toyota Innova Crysta: which MPV offers better space?

Mahindra has managed to make the Marazzo quite spacious thanks to a FWD layout and a transversely mounted engine.
 

Millennials swap numbers after an average of 4 days on dating apps: study

The study also found that 66 percent swiped left on edited pictures and 68 percent rejected users that are looking for fun (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung unveils its first triple camera Smart phone Galaxy A7

Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its first triple camera smart phone, the Galaxy A7, with an ultra wide lens that allows one to capture unrestricted wide-angle photographs. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni leads India for 200th time as captain, Twitter goes berserk

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman had stepped down as India's limited-overs captain in January 2017 with Virat Kohli being announced as his successor. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Injured Navyman Tomy has food, is under sedation: Defence spokesman 

Tomy and Irishman Gregor McGuckin were injured in the storm and their boats lost masts Friday while competing in the prestigious race. (Photo: File)

Supreme Court verdict on promotion in jobs for SC/ST tomorrow

Top court had stated that discrimination still exists despite the improvement in the social position of the SC/ST community in the last 70 years. (Photo: File) 

Can Aadhaar be made mandatory? Supreme Court verdict tomorrow

It was argued that Aadhaar law ex-facie violated an individual’s fundamental right to privacy. (Representational Image)

Resignation of cops ‘negligible’, restricted to areas of south Kashmir: J&K govt

Three policemen were abducted from their homes in south Kashmir's Shopian district and shot dead in cold blood by the Hizbul Mujahideen on September 21. (Photo: File | PTI)

NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu quits, will contest civic polls from Srinagar

Mattu said he would contest the municipal polls from Srinagar to serve the people. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham