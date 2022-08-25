  
Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2022 Pegasus snooping cas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pegasus snooping case: SC panel couldn't find spyware on 29 submitted phones

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:14 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 12:16 pm IST
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that as per the report no conclusive proof has been found regarding the use of Pegasus spyware in 29 mobile phones examined by the technical committee.

The Supreme Court also stated that five of these phones were found to be affected by some malware, not sure if it was Pegasus.

The reports were submitted in three parts, two were of the technical committee and one report of the overseeing committee by a retired judge of the Supreme Court Justice RV Raveendran, said the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the technical committee said that the reports submitted, contained information about malware, information on public research material, and material extracted from private mobile instruments which are confidential and are not for public distribution.

Technical Committee concluded that these five phones were infected with malware because of their poor cyber security.

The overseeing judge Raveendran submitted a report on protecting citizens, the future course of action, accountability, surveillance, suggestions on how to protect, recommendations etc.

Earlier, several pleas were filed before the top court on snooping row by senior journalists N Ram, and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) and advocate ML Sharma, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shatakshi, who are reported to be on the potential list of snoop targets of Pegasus spyware, had also approached the top court along with The Editors Guild of India (EGI) among others.

The pleas sought inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the top court to investigate the alleged snooping.

The pleas said that the targeted surveillance using military-grade spyware is an unacceptable violation of the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19 and 21 by the Supreme Court in KS Puttaswamy case.

...
Tags: : supreme court, pegasus snooping row, supreme court panel
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

AP Speaker forms House panel to probe TD 'hiring' Pegasus
Aakar Patel | Pegasus spying probe: Can the panel hold Modi govt to account?
TD ready to face House Committee on Pegasus issue

Latest From Nation

Animal activists said even when they go to government-run hospitals, they had to buy medicine and were completely unsatisfied with the treatment in many cases.(Representational Photo:AFP)

Lack of healthcare facility hits several animals hard

Dr Tapaswi Krishna, pulmonologist at Gleneagles Global Hospital, said, “IPM needs to be more accessible for testing. They are charging `3,000 odd for each sample. It also takes time, as we are getting back the reports 2- 3 days after the patient is discharged.”(Representational DC Images)

Swine flu tests costly, face bottleneck at IPM

Leaders of student and social organisations staged a rasta roko in Asifabad with the body, and alleged that Rajesh had died due to the negligence of the hostel staff and warden.(Representational image)

SSC student studying at Tribal Ashram school died of viral fever

Cyberabad police counducted interdepartmental meeting on review of security during Ganesh festival. (DC image)

Cyberabad police review security for Ganesh fest



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will have e-passports soon: MEA

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs briefs media about the latest initiatives of Ministry of External Affairs at the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad. (DC Image/Durga Rao)

Tejashvi calls CBI raids on RJD leaders BJP's 'intimidation game'

Supporters of RJD protest against CBI raids in Patna (PTI)

Centre seeks urgent hearing of AIFF case after FIFA bans India, SC to hear on Aug 17

Supreme Court (PTI)

India has never been defensive about its stand on buying Russian oil: EAM Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar takes part in a press conference in Bangkok on August 17, 2022. (Jack TAYLOR / AFP)

Can't stop political parties from making promises: SC

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->