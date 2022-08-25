AP High Court stay on Endowment adviser post

ANANTAPUR: The AP High Court on Wednesday stayed the appointment of Jwalapuram Srikanth as adviser to the Endowment department. Enough staff was already available with the endowment department, the court has stressed.

A division bench of the court that passed the order said sarcastically that, if so, the government might appoint an adviser even for the Advocate General.

Sreekanth of Brahmana Seva Sangham Samakhya of Anantapur had recently been appointed as adviser to AP Endowments through a special GO. He had joined the YSRC prior to the 2019 elections and had unsuccessfully tried to be a TTD board member. Sreekanth was reportedly having the backing of a pontiff of Vizag.

Some people approached the high court, objecting to the appointment of adviser to the endowment department and said this was against the norms.

The high court bench comprised Justice Prasanth Mishra and Justice Somayajulu. The bench asked how an adviser could be appointed for a department. Ministers can have advisers but not a department, it observed.

It was believed that the government created the post of adviser to the Endowment purely for Sreekanth.