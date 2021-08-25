Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2021 Not afraid of you, N ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2021, 9:26 pm IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 6:48 am IST
The Union Minister added that he would not 'allow' the West Bengal-like environment to be created in Maharashtra
Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)
 Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

Mumbai: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday asserted that he is not afraid of anyone, and thanked BJP leaders for standing behind him after his arrest for alleged "derogatory remarks" against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing media after getting bail from the local court in Mahad of Raigarh district, Rane said he will resume his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Friday.

 

"I am not afraid of you (Shiv Sena). My party leaders have stood behind me and I want to thank them all. The Jan Ashirwad Yatra will resume from the day after tomorrow," said Rane.

The Union Minister added that he would not "allow" the West Bengal-like environment to be created in Maharashtra.

Attacking Shiv Sena for its complaint against him, Rane reminded the party to "not forget" that he had a "big role in spreading Shiv Sena and making it big".

"The verdict in all cases (by Shiv Sena) filed against me in Bombay High Court has come in my favour. This is an indication that the country is run by laws," said the Union Minister.

 

Speaking about his "slap" remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister, Rane further asserted that he has "not said anything wrong". "But, if Devendra Fadvanis says it is wrong, then I will accept it, as he is our 'margdarshak' (guide)," Rane said.

Rane also slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "There were many incidents in the past where Maharashtra Chief Minister has given controversial statements against the BJP leaders like MLC Prasad Lad, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and even against Amit Shah. The language used by Chief Minister was not in right but nothing happens to him," Rane said.

 

Rane, who was arrested on Tuesday evening was granted bail a few hours later by the local court in Mahad of Raigarh district earlier today.

The Union Minister was arrested in Ratnagiri district after several FIRs were registered against him at many places including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders for his remarks against Thackeray.

Rane on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given (him) a tight slap."

...
Tags: narayan rane, shiv sena, uddhav thackeray, maharastra government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Horoscope 26 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC
Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray
Would have slapped Uddhav: Narayan Rane's remarks spark row

Latest From Nation

Rane was arrested while touring the state for the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Mumbai to Sindhudurg. (Photo: PTI)

Narayan Rane justifies ‘slap’ remark against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (PTI file photo)

Congress to fight 2022 polls in Punjab under Amarinder

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC file photo)

Finally, KCR says yes to KRMB meet

The court left it to the respective high courts to pass orders to the trial courts for day-to-day hearings for an expeditious completion of the trials of MPs and MLAs facing criminal charges. (PTI)

CBI, ED probe delay in MP, MLA cases irks Supreme Court



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Aug 24, 2021. (PTI)

Kerala CM Vijayan seeks urgent steps to repatriate Keralites stranded in Kabul

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI file photo)

Afghan crisis: Government calls all-party meet, to brief Opposition and other leaders

In this Aug. 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a Marine with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command provides water to families during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->