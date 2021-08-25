Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2021 Jaishankar, Dominic ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jaishankar, Dominic Raab discuss Afghanistan in 2nd phone call since Taliban takeover

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2021, 7:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 7:50 pm IST
Last Wednesday, Jaishankar and Raab exchanged views on Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British counterpart Dominic Raab. (ANI Photo)
 Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British counterpart Dominic Raab. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday spoke to British counterpart Dominic Raab and discussed developments in Afghanistan. The was the second phone call between the two in the last 10 days and since the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

"Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary @Dominicraab this afternoon. Our conversation focused on developments in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted.

 

The call comes at a time when several countries including India and UK are evacuating their citizens from Afghanistan.

Last Wednesday, Jaishankar and Raab exchanged views on Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges.

"Welcome the conversation today with UK Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab. Exchanged views on the Afghanistan developments and the immediate challenges," Jaishankar, who was then on a four-day visit to the US had tweeted.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul and took control of the presidential palace.

 

Efforts are being made to maintain stability in Afghanistan. However, thousands of people are rushing to the airport to flee the nation as they are afraid of the terror group's brutal atrocities in the nation.

...
Tags: s jaishankar, dominic raab, india-uk, afghanistan, taliban takeover
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sunanda Palanethra became Mayor of the city following the collapse of ruling Congress and the JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP councilor becomes Mysuru Mayor for the first time

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI Photo)

Karnataka aims to be first state to double farmers' income by 2023-24: CM Bommai

Till now, no semi-orphan child got any benefit in this scheme and officials have sent a proposal to the government to facilitate this. — Representational image/DC

Covid semi-orphans yet to receive government financial aid



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Aug 24, 2021. (PTI)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->