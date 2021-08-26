Jagan launches PCV drive, stresses need for vaccine jab to protect children

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in Andhra Pradesh, where the Health personnel vaccinated a month-old baby with PCV in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The chief minister said immunisation is among the most cost-effective public health interventions for protection of children from serious health conditions that are preventable and to reduce child mortality.

“PCV is a safe and effective vaccine and is administered in three doses at the age of 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 40 weeks,” he said and advised officials to ensure minimum wastage and maximum usage.

He said the vaccination programme is targeted for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children, which is a major cause of infant and child mortality. So far, the government has been providing nine types of vaccines to children; and with PCV, a total of 10 types of vaccines are being given to children across the state.

Jagan said the government organises six lakh routine immunization sessions annually with the help of 17000 ANMs.

The chief minister stated, “As part of Routine Immunization, we are administering 11 different types of vaccines -- BCG, Hep. B, Oral Polio Vaccine, Inactivated Polio Vaccine, Pentavalent Vaccine, RotaVirus Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Measles and Rubella, DPT, Tetanus Toxoid and Diphtheria Toxoid.”

He recalled that the central government has introduced the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in 2017, in five states namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In 2021, along with other states, Andhra Pradesh has been included in the endeavour to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and under-five mortality (U5).

Pneumonia is a major cause of Infant and child mortality. Pneumococcal pneumonia, caused by Streptococcus Pneumoniae, is a major contributor to mortality. It is estimated that in the year 2015, Streptococcus pneumoniae has affected around 16 lakh children with severe pneumococcal disease (including severe pneumonia and meningitis) and caused nearly 68,700 deaths in the age group of 1-59 months-old children across the country, Jagan noted.

The CM added, “Let us join hands to fight against the deadly disease Pneumonia and make Andhra Pradesh a healthy state.”

Deputy chief minister Alla Srinivas (Nani), Energy minister Balineni Srinivasreddy, and Health officials were present.