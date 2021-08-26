Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2021 Jagan launches PCV d ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jagan launches PCV drive, stresses need for vaccine jab to protect children

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 12:32 am IST
Jagan said the government organises six lakh routine immunization sessions annually with the help of 17000 ANMs
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in Andhra Pradesh.
 Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in Andhra Pradesh.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in Andhra Pradesh, where the Health personnel vaccinated a month-old baby with PCV in the presence of the Chief Minister.

The chief minister said immunisation is among the most cost-effective public health interventions for protection of children from serious health conditions that are preventable and to reduce child mortality.

 

“PCV is a safe and effective vaccine and is administered in three doses at the age of 6 weeks, 14 weeks, and 40 weeks,” he said and advised officials to ensure minimum wastage and maximum usage.

He said the vaccination programme is targeted for the prevention of pneumonia deaths in children, which is a major cause of infant and child mortality. So far, the government has been providing nine types of vaccines to children; and with PCV, a total of 10 types of vaccines are being given to children across the state.

Jagan said the government organises six lakh routine immunization sessions annually with the help of 17000 ANMs.

 

The chief minister stated, “As part of Routine Immunization, we are administering 11 different types of vaccines -- BCG, Hep. B, Oral Polio Vaccine, Inactivated Polio Vaccine, Pentavalent Vaccine, RotaVirus Vaccine, Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, Measles and Rubella, DPT, Tetanus Toxoid and Diphtheria Toxoid.”

He recalled that the central government has introduced the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in 2017, in five states namely Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. In 2021, along with other states, Andhra Pradesh has been included in the endeavour to reduce Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and under-five mortality (U5).

 

Pneumonia is a major cause of Infant and child mortality. Pneumococcal pneumonia, caused by Streptococcus Pneumoniae, is a major contributor to mortality. It is estimated that in the year 2015, Streptococcus pneumoniae has affected around 16 lakh children with severe pneumococcal disease (including severe pneumonia and meningitis) and caused nearly 68,700 deaths in the age group of 1-59 months-old children across the country, Jagan noted.

The CM added, “Let us join hands to fight against the deadly disease Pneumonia and make Andhra Pradesh a healthy state.”

 

Deputy chief minister Alla Srinivas (Nani), Energy minister Balineni Srinivasreddy, and Health officials were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, child mortality, pneumonia, pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (pcv), andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Reddy completed his 48-hour deeksha, as part of Dalit, Girijan Dandora programme, at Muduchinthalapally village in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday evening. (Twitter)

Fear of losing power haunting KCR, says Revanth

New toll plazas would come up on nine NH stretches after handing over them to private players. (Representational Photo:DC)

Centre mulls more toll plazas on NH in Telangana

Telangana state police. (Photo:Facebook)

Four IPS officers get DGP rank in Telangana

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Afghans can visit India only on e-visa



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)

Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Aug 24, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->