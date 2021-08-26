Four IPS officers get DGP rank in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Four senior IPS officers in the state have been empanelled to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday. Another three IAS officers have also been promoted.

The four senior officers - Umesh Sharraff (1989), Govind Singh (1990), Anjani Kumar (1990) and Ravi Gupta (1990) – have been issued orders to this effect.

In another order consequent to the empanelment, Umesh Sharraff has been posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, Hyderabad. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders for the same.

Meanwhile, three IAS officers K. Ramakrishna Rao, Harpreet Singh and Arvind Kumar have been promoted to the apex scale of IAS. K. Ramakrishna Rao and Arvind Kumar were retained in the same posts duly redesignating the post as Special Chief Secretary to the government, finance department and Special Chief Secretary to the government, MA & UD department.

Another IAS officer Harpreet Singh was retained in the same post as Additional Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute. The three officers, who belong to the 1991 batch, met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Stephen Raveendra, new Cyberabad CP

The Cyberabad police got new commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, a 1999 batch IPS officer, on Wednesday. He was inspector general of police, west zone before being transferred and posted as commissioner of police, Cyberabad. Raveendra took charge from V.C. Sajjanar, who was transferred and posted as managing director, Telangana state road transport corporation, transport, roads and building department.

While assuming the charge as Cyberabad police commissioner, Stephen Raveendra said, "I will give my best for the smooth functioning of the Cyberabad police unit and ensure the best service. Citizen-friendly initiatives will be continued. Top priority will be given for the safety and security of citizens of Cyberabad especially women."

Raveendra has worked as ASP and SP in Maoist affected districts of Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Anantapur and has rich experience in handling left-wing extremism, faction crime, communalism, anti-narcotics. He later worked as joint commissioner of police, Cyberabad commissionerate.

He also worked as DCP of east and west zones, Hyderabad city police and SP of Chief Minister’s security group. He also worked for five years in Greyhounds and led operations as assault commander, group commander and deputy inspector general of police and achieved considerable operational successes in the states of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Raveendra was recipient of several Awards including Police Medal for Gallantry (2005), Prime Minister’s Life Saving Medal (2011), Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services (2016) and Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.

Outgoing Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar thanked all officials who helped him in smooth functioning of Cyberabad police.