Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2021 Four IPS officers ge ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Four IPS officers get DGP rank in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 26, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Aug 26, 2021, 12:53 am IST
The Cyberabad police got new commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, a 1999 batch IPS officer, on Wednesday
Telangana state police. (Photo:Facebook)
 Telangana state police. (Photo:Facebook)

HYDERABAD: Four senior IPS officers in the state have been empanelled to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on Wednesday. Another three IAS officers have also been promoted.

The four senior officers - Umesh Sharraff (1989), Govind Singh (1990), Anjani Kumar (1990) and Ravi Gupta (1990) – have been issued orders to this effect.

 

In another order consequent to the empanelment, Umesh Sharraff has been posted as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, Hyderabad. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders for the same.

Meanwhile, three IAS officers K. Ramakrishna Rao, Harpreet Singh and Arvind Kumar have been promoted to the apex scale of IAS. K. Ramakrishna Rao and Arvind Kumar were retained in the same posts duly redesignating the post as Special Chief Secretary to the government, finance department and Special Chief Secretary to the government, MA & UD department.

 

Another IAS officer Harpreet Singh was retained in the same post as Additional Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute. The three officers, who belong to the 1991 batch, met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Stephen Raveendra, new Cyberabad CP

The Cyberabad police got new commissioner M. Stephen Raveendra, a 1999 batch IPS officer, on Wednesday. He was inspector general of police, west zone before being transferred and posted as commissioner of police, Cyberabad. Raveendra took charge from V.C. Sajjanar, who was transferred and posted as managing director, Telangana state road transport corporation, transport, roads and building department.

 

While assuming the charge as Cyberabad police commissioner, Stephen Raveendra said, "I will give my best for the smooth functioning of the Cyberabad police unit and ensure the best service. Citizen-friendly initiatives will be continued. Top priority will be given for the safety and security of citizens of Cyberabad especially women."

Raveendra has worked as ASP and SP in Maoist affected districts of Warangal, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Anantapur and has rich experience in handling left-wing extremism, faction crime, communalism, anti-narcotics. He later worked as joint commissioner of police, Cyberabad commissionerate.

 

He also worked as DCP of east and west zones, Hyderabad city police and SP of Chief Minister’s security group. He also worked for five years in Greyhounds and led operations as assault commander, group commander and deputy inspector general of police and achieved considerable operational successes in the states of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Raveendra was recipient of several Awards including Police Medal for Gallantry (2005), Prime Minister’s Life Saving Medal (2011), Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Services (2016) and Antrik Suraksha Seva Padak.

 

Outgoing Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar thanked all officials who helped him in smooth functioning of Cyberabad police.

...
Tags: ips officers telangana, v.c. sajjanar, director general of police (dgp), stephen raveendra
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Reddy completed his 48-hour deeksha, as part of Dalit, Girijan Dandora programme, at Muduchinthalapally village in Medchal Malkajgiri district on Wednesday evening. (Twitter)

Fear of losing power haunting KCR, says Revanth

New toll plazas would come up on nine NH stretches after handing over them to private players. (Representational Photo:DC)

Centre mulls more toll plazas on NH in Telangana

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

Afghans can visit India only on e-visa

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) drive in Andhra Pradesh.

Jagan launches PCV drive, stresses need for vaccine jab to protect children



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Won't take action against Narayan Rane, Maharashtra government tells Bombay HC

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI Photo)

Not afraid of you, Narayan Rane tells Shiv Sena

Union Minister Narayan Rane. (ANI Photo)

Afghans can visit India only on e-visa

Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal before boarding a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport, in Chantilly, Va., on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)

IAF may resume evacuation of Indians from Kabul today

This handout photo courtesy of US Marines Corps shows US Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit escort evacuees during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 18, 2021. (Nicholas GUEVARA / US Marine Corps/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->