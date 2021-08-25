Biz viability delays Dalit funds in Telangana

Hyderabad: In all probability, Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries have to wait for some more days to receive Rs.10 lakh each. The government has released Rs.1,207 crore for the scheme since it was launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Vasalamarri village on August 4 and again during its formal launch in Huzurabad on August 16. The funds have been kept at the disposal of collectors of Karimnagar and Yadadri-Bhongir districts.

Collectors were asked to transfer the amount to the bank accounts of beneficiaries for setting up any self-employment unit. But officials are insisting on training Dalits in their chosen units before transferring the amount as they are not convinced of their business plans and skills to make it viable.

While some beneficiaries sought permission to invest in property like buying agricultural land or constructing a building on their own plots which can be rented out for assured income instead of taking risks in businesses, officials rejected it saying there was no such option. Some want to buy cabs and autos but they have no driving license.

The Chief Minister handed over the cash allotment letters to 15 Dalit families in Huzurabad on August 16 to formally launch the scheme. Even these 15 families did not receive amounts in their banks.

Karimnagar collector R.V. Karnan held a meeting with these beneficiaries and enquired what they intended to do with Rs.10 lakh. They said they would set up dairy units, super markets, tailoring, embroidery, ladies emporium etc, while some others said they would purchase cab, auto, tractor etc.

The collector entrusted the responsibility to respective department officials to create awareness among beneficiaries about the viability of these units. He also suggested better alternative models which suited them and also market demands, besides providing 15-day training to know the nitty-gritty of starting a business.

"We initially decided to set up an embroidery unit by purchasing sewing machines but on the advice of the collector, we opted for a cloth showroom. We are being provided necessary training for 15 days now to run the business effectively,” Kanakam Mohan and Chandrakala, who are among the beneficiaries who received cheques from the Chief Minister, said. They are residents of Chelpur village in Huzurabad mandal.

Karnan on Tuesday held a meeting with bankers to open separate Dalit Bandhu accounts for beneficiaries in banks.

"It was decided to open fresh bank accounts to transfer Dalit Bandhu amount as most of them have Jan Dhan accounts which have limitations of up to `1 lakh only. Bankers were asked to undertake door-to-door visits of every household in Huzurabad constituency and open new accounts," Karnan said.

If beneficiaries owe any earlier loan arrears, there may be scope for banks to deduct Dalit Bandhu amount to adjust old arrears and to avoid this, new accounts are being opened.

Officials decided to transfer the amount only after they undergo required training to acquire knowledge and skill to run a particular business unit. At present, they are holding meetings with every Dalit family and conducting survey on their area of interest. As none of the units has been grounded so far, it will take some more days to receive `10 lakh each.