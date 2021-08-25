Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2021 BJP councilor become ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP councilor becomes Mysuru Mayor for the first time

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 6:08 pm IST
Sunanda Palanethra, a councilor from ward number 59, will have a tenure of only six months, the sources added
Sunanda Palanethra became Mayor of the city following the collapse of ruling Congress and the JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sunanda Palanethra became Mayor of the city following the collapse of ruling Congress and the JD(S) alliance in Karnataka. (Photo: Twitter)

Mysuru: The BJP received a shot in the arm when for the first time its corporator Sunanda Palanethra became Mayor of the city following the collapse of ruling Congress and the JD(S) alliance on Wednesday.

In the 64-member Mysuru city corporation, the BJP held 22 seats, Congress 19, JD(S) 17, and one BSP, while there were five independents after the disqualification of a Councilor.

 

The Congress-JDS alliance had continued at the corporation here despite the collapse of the coalition government in the state in 2019 due to the disqualification of 17 MLAs of the two outfits.

However, fissures developed in the at the helm of the corporation ahead of the mayoral election.

The Congress wanted to field its own candidate and was reluctant to support the JD(S), which eventually remained "neutral", helping the BJP clinch victory.

While the BJP fielded Palanethra, the Congress candidate was Shantha Kumari. The JD(S) stayed away from voting.

 

Palanethra secured 26 votes and the Congress nominee, 22 votes. In the electoral college, BJP's two MLAs and an MP from the city voted for Palanethra. Apart from them an independent councilor is learnt to have voted in favour of Palanethra, sources said.

Sunanda Palanethra, a councilor from ward number 59, will have a tenure of only six months, the sources added.

"I am extremely delighted with the victory and I express my gratitude to all the councillors, elected representatives and the people of Mysuru. I will do everything for the betterment of Mysuru," a jubilant Palanethra told reporters.

 

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, district in-charge minister S T Somashekar and MLAs S A Ramadas and Nagendra were among those who greeted Palanethra.

Greeting the newly elected mayor, Bommai said, "After years of toil, Mysuru has got a BJP Mayor. I congratulate Sunanda Palanethra. I greet all the councillors, MP, MLA, Mysuru in charge minister Somashekar."

In his tweet, Yediyurappa said, "The BJP getting the mayoral post is a strong indication that the roots of the party are spreading."

 

Ever since Mysuru city became a Corporation in 1983, no one from the BJP had ever become the mayor.

...
Tags: mysuru mayoral elections, sunanda palanethra, mysuru city, mysuru mayor
Location: India, Karnataka, Mysore


Latest From Nation

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (PTI Photo)

Karnataka aims to be first state to double farmers' income by 2023-24: CM Bommai

Till now, no semi-orphan child got any benefit in this scheme and officials have sent a proposal to the government to facilitate this. — Representational image/DC

Covid semi-orphans yet to receive government financial aid

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

PM Modi is selling India's crown jewels, says Rahul



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
 

Words of a gay poet, as old as India’s Independence, heal

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Freedom from financial woes

Continue working towards your goal and periodically review the progress. Any significant life change such as change in a job or marriage should also take into account the necessary change in the estimated cost in achieving a goal. — Representational image/Pexels
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Majority of Indians experience no or mild side effects post 2 doses of Covid vax

75 per cent inoculated with the second dose of Covishield and 78 per cent with the second dose of Covaxin experienced no or mild side effects. (AFP Photo)

Evacuation from Afghanistan: India brings back 78 people

In this August 22, 2021, image provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, a family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP)

Amid drama, Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap' remark on Uddhav Thackeray

Union Minister Narayan Rane with BJP workers during the Konkan tour of 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', at Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri district on Aug 24, 2021. (PTI)

India airlifts 392 from Afghanistan, more evacuation flights on the way

People evacuated from Kabul arrive at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi, India. Sunday, August 22, 2021. A special military flight carrying 168 people, which include 107 Indian nationals and 61 others, landed at Hindon Air force base near New Delhi. (AP)

'State's future assets': HC grants bail to IIT-Guwahati student accused of rape

Gauhati High Court (Image credit: ghconline.gov.in)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->