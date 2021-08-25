45% rise in Covid-19 cases overnight in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Covid-19 cases rose by 45 per cent overnight in Hyderabad city and the rest of the GHMC area with the health department saying that on Wednesday, 102 new Covid-19 cases were discovered in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. On Tuesday, the department reported 70 new cases in GHMC area.

The last time 100 or more cases were reported in Hyderabad was on July 4 this year when 107 cases of Covid-19 were found.

With the government opening up all sectors and allowing full freedom to the people to move about and go about their daily lives, several doctors have been expressing concern over the past few weeks that careless behaviour by people could well result in another spurt in cases leading to a third wave of Covid-19 in the state.

While Wednesday’s steep jump in Covid-19 cases in Hyderabad could be an isolated development, the sudden rise comes barely a week before all educational institutions are set to open fully in the city and the rest of the state.

Meanwhile, the department said that two more people died from Covid-19 in the state taking the death toll so far to 3,864, while the 366 fresh cases on Wednesday took to 6,56,098, the overall cases.

Covid Aug 25 numbers

Fresh cases: 366

Deaths: 2

Tests done: 80,470

Active Cases: 6,295

Total Cases – 6,56,098

Total Deaths – 3,864

Highest New Cases – Name of district with a number of cases

1. GHMC: 102

2. Karimnagar: 34

3. Medchal Malkajgiri, Warangal Urban: 27

4. Nalgonda: 24

5: Khammam: 19

Lowest New cases:

1. JS Bhupalapally, Jogulamba Gadwal, Naraynapet, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy: 1

2. KB Asifabad, Medak, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal: 2

3. Adilabad, Kamareddy, Nizamabad: 3

4. Jangaon, Mhbubnagar, Mahbubabad: 4

5. Sangareddy: 5