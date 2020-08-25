154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2020 Traffic on Jammu-Sri ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains trigger massive landslide

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Traffic was stopped at Qazigund in south Kashmir following the landslide
File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)
 File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Banihal/Jammu: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended early Tuesday after heavy rains triggered a massive landslide in Ramban district, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (National Highway), Ajay Anand said the landslide struck the highway at Dalwas around 5 am, also damaging a portion of the road.

 

The agencies concerned have started the road clearance operation to restore the highway, he said adding the restoration work would take time given the damage to the road.

Traffic was stopped at Qazigund in south Kashmir following the landslide, the officials said.

The traffic on the highway plies from Jammu and Srinagar alternatively in view of the ongoing work on the four-laning project.

Light motor vehicles from both sides were also stopped at various places due to the closure of the highway, the officials said, adding the stranded vehicles would be given priority once the highway is restored.

 

...
Tags: jammu-srinagar highway, jammu and kashmir
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


