154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,212,333

47,452

Recovered

2,446,265

43,164

Deaths

59,311

765

Maharashtra70382351479022794 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3716392782473460 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jammu and Kashmir3377625594638 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2020 Kerala High Court di ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala High Court dismisses plea challenging CBI probe into Congress workers' murders

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 8:30 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 8:30 pm IST
A division bench, however, accepted an interim probe report of the Special Investigation Team
Kerala High Court
 Kerala High Court

Kochi: In a setback to the LDF government, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed its plea challenging a single bench order directing a CBI probe into the killing of two Youth Congress workers in Kasaragod last year.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and C T Ravikumar, however, accepted an interim probe report of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state crime branch, which investigated the case initially, and directed the CBI to conduct further inquiry.

 

The court took note of the "serious slackness and incompleteness" that occurred in the matter of investigation.

Noting that after the passing of the judgment, the CBI has already re-registered the crime, the court said, "Hence, we will have to permit CBI to conduct further investigation based on re-registration of the aforesaid case already done by them pursuant to the impugned judgment."

Upholding the transfer of the investigation to CBI, the bench directed the agency to conduct 'further investigation' based on the re-registration of the case and file supplementary report in terms of the provisions under Section 173(8), CrPC.

 

"This shall be done as expeditiously as possible, taking note of the fact that already a report under Section 173(2), CrPC has been filed by SIT of Crime Branch, Kasaragod.

Though we brought back life to the said report and held that cognizance has to be taken thereon we are of the view that, in view of the nature of the case, the court must wait till the receipt of the 'supplementary report' of the CBI to be submitted after 'further investigation'," the court said.

Observing serious lapses in the police investigation, the High Court last September handed over the case to the Central agency after dismissing the charge sheet filed by the crime branch.

 

The single bench ordered the CBI probe into the case while allowing a petition filed by the parents of the slain Youth Congress workers.

Sarath Lal and Kripesh were hacked to death on February 17, 2019 in Kasaragod allegedly by CPI(M) workers.

In its appeal against the single bench order, the government had alleged that the entire findings of the bench were based on surmises and conjectures, and not supported by any material and it had not considered the material on record including the case diary.

The CBI, which re-registered the case on October 23, 2019 following the court order, had accused the state police of not handing over the necessary documents needed for the investigation.

 

The CBI had mentioned the alleged non-cooperation by the crime branch wing of the Kerala police in the status report of the probe submitted by its investigation officer before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here. The Congress and its ally, the IUML, have welcomed the judgment.

...
Tags: kerala high court, kerala ldf government, kerala congress
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court to refer 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan to another bench

Representational Image, PTI

Decision on reopening Chennai's Koyambedu market likely on Thursday

Calling itself the Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), the group says consequences of the internet blockade have been disastrous for the people.et siege enacts a digital apartheid,

Human rights groups say half a million jobs lost due to 'digital siege' in Kashmir

File image of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)

Prashant Bhushan to SC: Recall contempt verdict, send out statesman-like message



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Prashant Bhushan to SC: Recall contempt verdict, send out statesman-like message

File image of senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (PTI)

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it isn't about post but about country

Former Union minister Kapil Sibal.

Human rights groups say half a million jobs lost due to 'digital siege' in Kashmir

Calling itself the Jammu & Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS), the group says consequences of the internet blockade have been disastrous for the people.et siege enacts a digital apartheid,

Supreme Court to refer 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan to another bench

Supreme Court of India

Interpol issues global arrest warrant against fraudster Nirav Modi's wife Ami

File image of absconder Nirav Modi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham