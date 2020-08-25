154th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Interpol issues global arrest warrant against fraudster Nirav Modi's wife Ami

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 5:47 pm IST
They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
File image of absconder Nirav Modi.
 File image of absconder Nirav Modi.

New Delhi: An Interpol global arrest warrant has been issued against Ami Modi, wife of Nirav Modi, prime accused in the over USD 2 billion PNB bank fraud case, on charges of money laundering, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the 'red notice' has been issued by the global police body on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

 

Once such a notice issued against a fugitive, the Interpol asks its 192-member countries to arrest or detain the person if spotted in their countries after which extradition or deportation proceedings can begin.

Ami Modi is stated to have left country soon after the alleged bank fraud case came into light in 2018.

The ED has charged Ami Modi for conspiring and money laundering with her husband and jeweller Nirav Modi apart from his uncle Mehul Choksi and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Nirav Modi (49), is currently lodged in a UK jail after being arrested in London in March, 2019 and is currently fighting extradition to India.

 

He has been declared a fugitive economic offender by a Mumbai court early this year and the court had also ordered confiscation of his assets.

The ED has already confiscated about Rs 329 crore of his linked properties.

The businessman, Choksi and others are being probed by the ED on money laundering charges in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

Similar Interpol notices have been earlier been issued against Nirav Modi's younger brother Nehal Modi and sister Purvi Modi.

