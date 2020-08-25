153rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,110,761

69,028

Recovered

2,238,899

62,858

Deaths

57,715

953

Maharashtra68338348827122253 Tamil Nadu3793853193276517 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2020 India has military o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India has military options to deal with Chinese trangressions in Ladakh: Bipin Rawat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PAWAN BALI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 8:46 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 8:46 am IST
The military stand-off between India and China is now nearing four months with no prospect of a resolution in near future
General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)
 General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a strong message, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that India has "military options" to deal with the Chinese transgressions in Eastern Ladakh if talks between both the countries at the military and diplomatic level don't yield any results.

"The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh are on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail," Gen Rawat was quoted by a news agency. However, he  refused to discuss in detail the military options that India could exercise to push back the transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh sector, said the news agency report.

 

The military stand-off between India and China is now nearing four months with no prospect of a resolution in near future.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

In fact it seems that China has only used this period of negotiations with India to further consolidate its position in areas where it has violated the line of actual control. This makes an option of using military against China now more difficult than when these violations were first detected in May.

 

There are some reports which suggest that China has stated laying down optical fiber in Pangong Tso to consolidate its position.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Gogra Post, and Depsang-DBO sectors in Ladakh.

...
Tags: ladakh standoff, army chief bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (C) leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after questioning within the scope of the investigation of the suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Rhea Chakraborty not yet summoned by CBI, says her lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. (Photo: AP)

Statements attributed to Geelani false, fabricated: Family

Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

Pakistan violates ceasefire, Army retaliates



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects plea for National policy to compensate families of COVID19 victims

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Bombay High Court quashes FIRs against foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat

Representational image. (PTI)

Doctors up in arms over death of medical officer

Karnataka Doctors

Real scale of COVID infections in India much higher, say experts as tally crosses 3M

A medic wearing PPE suit takes samples from a daily wage worker in Delhi. — PTI photo

Ensure no restrictions on inter-state, intra-state travel: Centre to states and UTs

A worker sprays disinfectant on the buses parked at a depot during the total lockdown imposed to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Patna. PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham