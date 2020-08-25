India has military options to deal with Chinese trangressions in Ladakh: Bipin Rawat

New Delhi: In a strong message, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Monday said that India has "military options" to deal with the Chinese transgressions in Eastern Ladakh if talks between both the countries at the military and diplomatic level don't yield any results.

"The military option to deal with transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh are on but it will be exercised only if talks at the military and the diplomatic level fail," Gen Rawat was quoted by a news agency. However, he refused to discuss in detail the military options that India could exercise to push back the transgressions by the Chinese Army in Ladakh sector, said the news agency report.

The military stand-off between India and China is now nearing four months with no prospect of a resolution in near future.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant General-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.

In fact it seems that China has only used this period of negotiations with India to further consolidate its position in areas where it has violated the line of actual control. This makes an option of using military against China now more difficult than when these violations were first detected in May.

There are some reports which suggest that China has stated laying down optical fiber in Pangong Tso to consolidate its position.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Gogra Post, and Depsang-DBO sectors in Ladakh.