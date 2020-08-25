154th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,170,942

6,061

Recovered

2,504,047

1,946

Deaths

58,570

24

Maharashtra69339850249022465 Tamil Nadu3853523254566614 Andhra Pradesh3617122688283368 Jammu and Kashmir33007525205624 Karnataka2836651976254810 Uttar Pradesh1923821401072987 Delhi1625271465884313 West Bengal1418371112922851 Bihar123383101362627 Telangana10867084163770 Assam9262073091252 Gujarat87846703502908 Odisha8423156925481 Rajasthan7265056794973 Kerala5950438853235 Haryana5546045405613 Madhya Pradesh54421412311246 Punjab43284283571129 Jharkhand3111821025335 Chhatisgarh2205413424206 Uttarakhand1552910912207 Goa1413810909148 Puducherry108596942164 Tripura8917634173 Manipur5362371322 Himachal Pradesh3714358428 Nagaland371423968 Arunachal Pradesh331224275 Chandigarh3035164637 Meghalaya19767898 Sikkim14469343 Mizoram9534610
Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2020 A day after tweet co ...
Nation, Current Affairs

A day after tweet controversy, Kapil Sibal says it isn't about post but about country

PTI
Published Aug 25, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.
Former Union minister Kapil Sibal.
 Former Union minister Kapil Sibal.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that "it is not about a post" but about the country that matters most.

A day after a stormy Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sibal made the remarks in a cryptic tweet.

 

"It's not about a post. It's about my country which matters most," he tweeted, without elaborating.

After the seven-hour meeting of the party's top decision-making body, the CWC urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as its interim chief till an AICC session can be convened and authorised her to effect necessary organisational changes to deal with the challenges facing the party.

It made it clear no one will be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership.

The CWC also resolved that inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public fora and all such issues must be raised within the party "in the interest of propriety and discipline".

 

Some senior Congress leaders, including Sibal and Shashi Tharoor, met at their senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad's house here on Monday evening after the CWC debated their letter to Sonia Gandhi seeking urgent organisational reforms.

The meeting was also attended by Mukul Wasnik and Manish Tewari, along with some other signatories to the letter who were present in the national capital, sources said.

The leaders discussed the resolution passed at the CWC meeting.

Having a "full time" leadership that is active in the field and "visible" in party offices, devolution of powers to state units and revamping the CWC in line with the party constitution are some of the far-reaching suggestions made by 23 senior Congress leaders in a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi to revive the organisation.

 

Sibal had hit out at Rahul Gandhi on Twitter on Monday for a purported remark slamming the letter writers.

Sibal, who is not a part of the CWC, withdrew his tweet a little later after being "informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him".

The Congress also officially denied that Rahul Gandhi had accused any party leader of "colluding with the BJP".

Former president Rahul Gandhi, it is learnt, launched a sharp attack against the signatories of the letter, questioning their timing as well as the fact they went public with their grievances.

 

...
Tags: kapil sibal, indian national congress, congress crisis


Latest From Nation

BJP chief JP Nadda welcomes former IPS officer K Annamalai into BJP. (Twitter)

Ex-IPS officer K Annamalai joins BJP, praises Modi's fearlessness and courage

File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains trigger massive landslide

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

Rahul Gandhi (AFP file photo)

Rahul's backroom control and inaccessibility caused dissent in Congress



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has military options to deal with Chinese trangressions in Ladakh: Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: ANI)

SC rejects plea for National policy to compensate families of COVID19 victims

A health worker holds Rapid Antigen Testing kit to collect sample for COVID-19 test, at a center in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway suspended after rains trigger massive landslide

File image of the Jammu-Srinagar highway. (PTI)

Raigad building collapse: Two killed, 18 feared trapped under the debris

The spot of the building collapse. (ANI)

Bombay High Court quashes FIRs against foreign nationals of Tablighi Jamaat

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham