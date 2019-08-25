Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Two Pakistani boats ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Two Pakistani boats seized in Gujarat's Harami Nallah

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 9:04 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 9:04 am IST
After the seizure of the single-engine boats, the BSF launched a search operation in the area.
Nothing suspicious was recovered from the area during the search, it said. (Photo: ANI Representational)
Kutch: A team of Border Security Force (BSF) seized two Pakistani fishing boats in Harami Nallah area, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat on Saturday.

After the seizure of the single-engine boats, the BSF launched a search operation in the area.

 

"On August 24, at about 06:30 am, patrolling party of Border Security Force while patrolling in the area of Harami Nallah, seized 02 single-engine fitted Pakistani fishing boats," an official communication said.

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the area during the search, it said.

Tags: border security force, pakistani fishing boats
Location: India, Gujarat


