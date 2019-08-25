PM Modi honoured with UAE’s highest civilian honour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan after being conferred Order of Zayed — UAE’s highest civil decoration, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday personally received the ‘Order of Zayed’, the highest civil decoration of the UAE in Abu Dhabi, which was conferred in April this year in recognition of his “distinguished leadership” that has “given a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries” and his efforts to strengthen ties with Islamic nations.

In another extremely important development, “20 of the most prominent NRI businessmen” in the UAE also “expressed their strong support for participation in the Jammu and Kashmir ‘Invest Event’ which is “being planned through investment and human resources development in J&K”, the MEA’s secretary (economic relations) T.S. Tirumurti told reporters. In another development, both India and the UAE also discussed the issue of “de-radicalisation” which is significant in the context of Pakistan-sponsored religious extremism. India has already been briefing the top UAE leadership about New Delhi’s recent move to bifurcate J&K and revoke Article 370 to boost good governance. India and the UAE’s ties have grown by leaps and bounds despite Pakistan’s propaganda against India.

The ‘Order of Zayed’ award was conferred on PM Modi by the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi. PM Modi tweeted, “Humbled to be conferred the ‘Order of Zayed’ a short while ago.