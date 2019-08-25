Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 On bike with parents ...
On bike with parents, 4-yr-old Delhi girl dies after kite string slits her throat

The girl was admitted to JPC hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.
A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A four-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was travelling on a motorcycle with her parents, died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated manjha in Khajuri Khas area, the police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Ishika, a resident of Sonia Vihar.

 

The girl was admitted to JPC hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, the police said.

The family was on its way to the Hanuman Mandir in Jamuna Bazar when the accident occurred. Ishika was sitting in the front while her father Girish Kumar was riding the motorcycle, the police said.

A case under section 304A of the IPC has been registered and further investigation is underway, the police added.

