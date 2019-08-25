Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 NRC updation in Assa ...
NRC updation in Assam acts as deterrent to influx from Bangladesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Aug 25, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 2:04 am IST
The government has clarified that those excluded from the NRC list are not foreigners.
Guwahati: The ongoing process of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has sent a very strong message in neighbouring Bangladesh as security agencies in their assessment have found that the infiltration flow has come down significantly in the past couple of years.

Informing that the process of updating the NRC was acting as very strong deterrent to infiltration, security sources said the friendly government in Bangladesh has also extended its pro-active cooperation in verifying the identity and taking back the people declared foreigners by the tribunal in India.

 

Pointing out that there have been attempts to spread various rumors, security sources told this newspaper that the state government was taking all the necessary steps but there was hardly any chance of unrest after the publication of NRC on August 31.

Admitting that the government has already clarified that all those excluded from the final list of NRC are not foreigners and they would be given opportunity to place their case before the foreigners tribunal, security sources said that a nexus operating from outside the state was trying to rope in local NGOs and activists to intensify their propaganda campaign.

The Assam government’s announcement to explore legislative routes to address the complaints has helped in pacifying the situation.

