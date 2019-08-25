Mantri’s view on Jyotiraditya Scindia causes flutter

Bhopal: A senior minister in the Kamal Nath government has caused a flutter in the ruling Congress when she openly voiced her concern over party’s “move” to push veteran leader Jyotiraditya Scindia to Maharashtra by appointing him screening committee chairman for the ensuing Assembly elections.

State Imarti Devi, considered a Scindia loyalist, said she was unhappy over the new assignment given to Scindia.

“Mr Scindia should be given a role in the party in MP. His new assignment is meaningless (for the party) since no one knows him in Maharashtra”, she was heard saying in a video which went viral in social media on Saturday.

The minister’s remarks, however, caused a flutter in Congress with a section of party viewing it as growing restlessness in the camp of Mr Scindia over his ‘gradual marginalisation’ in the state ever since Mr Nath assumed office of chief minister.

Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedy, known to be an aide of Mr Scindia, also batted for Mr Scindia’s appointment as president of MP Congress.

“Chief minister Kamal Nath and Mr Scindia together had steered Congress to power in Madhya Pradesh in the 2018 assembly elections after a gap of 15 years. Mr Scindia as PCC president and Mr Nath as chief minister could further cement party’s base in MP”, he said.