Keralite taken into custody for having LeT links

Kochi/Thrissur: A Keralite suspected to have connections with the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit was taken into custody from the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court premises here on Saturday.

The accused, Abdul Kader Rahim, 50, of Kodungallur in Thrissur, was being interrogated by top police officials, including IG and Kochi City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare at a police guest house in the city.

Meanwhile three people have been detained in Coimbatore in connection with the reported intrusion of six Lashkar-e-Taiba members into Tamil Nadu.

The three were taken into custody for interrogation on suspicion that they were in touch with terrorists and are being interrogated at an undisclosed place, police said in Coimbatore, as strict vigil continued in various parts of Tamil Nadu for the second day on Saturday.

Rahim had landed in Kerala from Bahrain two days ago along with a woman hailing from Wayanad. She was also taken into custody on Saturday, but the police did not confirm it.

He came to the court to surrender based on reports that the police were searching for him. The police surprised him as they were tipped off about his arrival.

The South Indian states were on high alert for the past two days following an intelligence alert that members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba had infiltrated into Tamil Nadu.

“He is currently under custody and is being interrogated. More details cannot be divulged,” a source said.

Rahim had run a garage in Bahrain for over a decade and returned to his native place at Madavana six months ago. He then started an automobile workshop at Aluva and went to Bahrain on visit visa last month.

Rahim's wife and two children are staying at his house along with his parents. Rahim had informed his family a few days ago that he would be coming to Kerala soon.

Rahim's father Abdul Khader said that several intelligence officers under the guise of officials from local bodies and health department had been visiting his house and inquiring about his son recently.

Sleuths were also keeping a close watch on Rahim's house. Rural police chief K.P. Vijayakumar said, "as directed by the DGP, we are closely observing Rahim's house, but are yet to get any clue of his connection with any religious or political organisation at his native place."

His parents and wife also told the cops that they had no knowledge of his links with any terror groups.