Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Leaders pay tribute ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Leaders pay tribute to valued friend Arun Jaitley

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 25, 2019, 2:55 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 2:57 am IST
Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children.
Arun Jaitley
 Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and several opposition leaders offered rich tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children.  Party leaders from across the political spectrum, offered  their condolences and acknowledged his rich contribution to the nation.

PM Modi said he had  lost a valued friend and conveyed his condolences to Jaitley’s wife and son.  “With the demise of Arun Jaitleyji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” the PM said.

 

President Kovind said, “A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished minister, he contributed immensely to nation building.”

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said Jaitley’s death was an “irreparable loss” for the nation and a “personal loss” for him.   BJP chief and home minister Amit Shah said he has left an indelible mark in implementing the PM’s vision for the welfare of the poor and placing India as the world’s fastest economy.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi consoles Arun Jaitley’s wife as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, in New Delhi on Saturday — PTICongress president Sonia Gandhi consoles Arun Jaitley’s wife as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, in New Delhi on Saturday — PTI

BJP working president J.P. Nadda recalled Jaitley’s fiery speeches in Parliament and said that the senior leader’s smiling face as he dealt with tough situations will always remain with partymen.  “His beliefs will always be our guide. The demise of Arun Jaitley has created a vacuum in Indian politics which can never be filled,” said Nadda.

Even Opposition leaders came out in praise for the finance minister with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever. She expressed deep pain and distress at the passing away of Jaitley.  Condoling his death, she said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.  

In his condolence message, L.K. Advani said Jaitley was known and respected for his “sharp, analytical mind and everyone in the BJP always depended on him for finding solutions to complex issues”.

“He was also someone who valued and nurtured his friendship with people across the political spectrum. As a person, Arunji will be remembered as a softspoken, erudite and warm-hearted person,” he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost “an eminent senior advocate” and “a tall leader”.  “I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley”" the CJI added.

...
Tags: arun jaitley, aiims, prime minister narendra modi, ‪bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Arun Jaitley, finance minister during demonetisation, is dead

Latest From Nation

Earlier, eight to 10 tanker lorries were providing drinking water to Cliff House and six other government residences daily at a cost of Rs 1 lakh.

Wake up! Kerala CM has less water

Minister C. Raveendranath addressing the review meeting on flood rehabilitation and rebuilding.

Minister seeks to speed up post-flood relief activities

A soot painting of cat by M.S. Swapna.

Invisible ink, paint from soot

In Balakot, strikes were provoked by a drone-like object approaching Indian airspace at night.

The war strategist’s guide to the galaxy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Krishnagiri: Wild tusker gives forest staff a slip; escapes darting bid again

Wild tusker ‘Crow bar’ with his companion. (Photo: DC)

State honour for Kovai gastroenterologist

Dr VG Mohan Prasad

CRA: Parliament elections delayed de-silting works

He told presspersons at Vennalodai village where de-silting work is going on Vennar near Thanjavur that we plan the works after getting the schedule of water release from PWD.

Release more water, increase retaining wall height: S S Palanimanickam

S.S.Palanimanickam, Thanjavur MP, former union minister at Kalvirayanpettai near Thanjavur on Saturday where a retaining wall has been built to plug a breach that occured last year in the GA canal. (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: Growth in air traffic fails to impress airlines

There has been a 33 per cent reduction in the International cargo handling through Vizag in May, June and July. Around 89,509 kg of cargo was handled in three months against 1,32,696 kg handled during the corresponding period in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham