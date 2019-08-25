Leaders pay tribute to valued friend Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, and several opposition leaders offered rich tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday. Jaitley, 66, passed away at AIIMS here after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife and children. Party leaders from across the political spectrum, offered their condolences and acknowledged his rich contribution to the nation.

PM Modi said he had lost a valued friend and conveyed his condolences to Jaitley’s wife and son. “With the demise of Arun Jaitleyji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!” the PM said.

President Kovind said, “A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished minister, he contributed immensely to nation building.”

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said Jaitley’s death was an “irreparable loss” for the nation and a “personal loss” for him. BJP chief and home minister Amit Shah said he has left an indelible mark in implementing the PM’s vision for the welfare of the poor and placing India as the world’s fastest economy.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi consoles Arun Jaitley’s wife as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, in New Delhi on Saturday — PTI

BJP working president J.P. Nadda recalled Jaitley’s fiery speeches in Parliament and said that the senior leader’s smiling face as he dealt with tough situations will always remain with partymen. “His beliefs will always be our guide. The demise of Arun Jaitley has created a vacuum in Indian politics which can never be filled,” said Nadda.

Even Opposition leaders came out in praise for the finance minister with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever. She expressed deep pain and distress at the passing away of Jaitley. Condoling his death, she said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure, parliamentarian and minister and his contributions to public life will forever be remembered.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited him a day back and had prayed for his speedy recovery.

In his condolence message, L.K. Advani said Jaitley was known and respected for his “sharp, analytical mind and everyone in the BJP always depended on him for finding solutions to complex issues”.

“He was also someone who valued and nurtured his friendship with people across the political spectrum. As a person, Arunji will be remembered as a softspoken, erudite and warm-hearted person,” he said.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that with the demise of Arun Jaitley, the country has lost “an eminent senior advocate” and “a tall leader”. “I am personally, deeply saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley”" the CJI added.