INX media case: CBI finds more dirt against P Chidambaram

New Delhi: More trouble seems to be in store for former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti as the CBI has collected fresh evidence which reveals that Advantage Strategic Consultancy Pvt Limited (ASCPL) had received funds worth several crores from at least 11 other firms in the guise of consultancy charges. The ASCPL, which is an accused firm in the INX media case, is allegedly linked to Karti Chidambaram.

Sources in the CBI said, “It is suspected that these 11 firms made payments to the ASCPL only after getting FIPB approval from the finance ministry. The former finance minister will be confronted with these documents during custodial interrogation”.

Investigators have collected evidences, including electronic, pertaining to these payments made to ASCPL and also the bank account details of the accused firm, sources said, adding that the investigation has also revealed that ASCPL never had the requisite staff to render any consultancy.