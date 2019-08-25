Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Heavy rainfall alert ...
Heavy rainfall alert for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan; predicts IMD

ANI
Published Aug 25, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan on Sunday.

The organisation in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin also stated that states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also likely to witness heavy rainfall throughout the day.

 

Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kmph, are very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian Sea, southeast and central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea.

Squally weather is likely to prevail along and off Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coasts. The organisation has also advised fishermen not to venture in these areas for the next few days.

