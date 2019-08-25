Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 For Opposition parti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

For Opposition parties, LoC is at Srinagar airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:04 am IST
Local officials detain delegation in VIP lounge, saying their visit could ‘create trouble’
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Left party leader D. Raja and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva return from Srinagar, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Left party leader D. Raja and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva return from Srinagar, at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Srinagar: Opposition parties made another futile attempt at visiting Srinagar on Saturday to gauge the situation there post the scrapping of Article 370. The fact that the delegation included high-profile leaders including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi did not help.

The 12-member delegation that included Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior Congress leaders Anand Sharma and K.C. Venugopal, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and CPI’s D Raja boarded an 11.50 am flight for Srinagar that had barely 30 other passengers besides the sizeable media contingent that accompanied them.

 

Though there was no official interaction with the media, many leaders expressed hope on the flight that the size of the delegation would help them gain access to the city. However, as soon as the flight landed in Srinagar the leaders were whisked away to the VIP lounge possibly under detention while the accompanying media people were shooed out of the airport, some of them physically. Sources said that at the VIP lounge, the Budgam District Magistrate and other officials asked the leaders to leave as it could create trouble. To this, the leaders assured them that they had no intention of creating trouble and only wanted to gauge the situation.

Rahul told officials that Governor Satyapal Malik had invited him on social media and he was just reciprocating that.

“The Governor has invited me. He has told me to come...so I have come. And the government is telling us everything is normal. If everything is normal then why are we not being allowed outside,” he said, adding, “if there is section 144 in force, then we are ready to go individually”.

Trinamul Congress’ Dinesh Trivedi and Yechury asked: “Where are our colleagues (Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti)?” However, when the officials did not allow them outside and asked them to return, the delegtion wrote a memorandum saying that the objections to their movement outside Srinagar Airport and the apprehensions expressed in the order were baseless.

“They are tantamount to allegations against the purpose of our visit,” the memorandum said.

“The tone and tenor of the order read out attributes to us motives which are baseless and lack substance.”

Despite this, officials asked the delegation to leave, following which they boarded a flight back to Delhi at 3.45 pm.

The flight back though was not without its share of drama when it had to be delayed because of commotion due to the VIP passengers. Some women passengers narrated their tales to the Opposition leaders.

One particular lady, sources said, claimed that Kashmiris have been suffering even during earlier governments to which Rahul asked, “What can we do to win back your trust?”

Earlier, Mr Azad had made two attempts to enter Srinagar and so had Mr Yechury and Mr Raja.

...
Tags: article 370, rahul gandhi, ghulam nabi azad, opposition parties
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi consoles family members of former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, at Greater Kailash, New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Moderate, liberal he was BJP’s face in Lutyen’s Delhi

Kamal Nath.

BJP leader fined Rs 24 lakh for staging demonstration

Admitting that the growing index of economy in the frontier districts of Bangladesh adjoining Assam has also played a key role, security sources said that a majority of migration from Bangladesh was due to economic reasons.

NRC updation in Assam acts as deterrent to influx from Bangladesh

The clinical pharmacists can take the role of drug information personnel whereby the introduction of new medicines can be evaluated for any adverse drug effect. (Representational image)

Pharmacists now get bigger role



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K's delimitation process to be completed in 14 months: EC Report

The process will be completed in 9 to 10 phases and the initiation of the process would take place after an approval from the Home Ministry. (Photo:File)

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: ANI | represntational)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Bar lost 'eminent jurist', 'legal luminary': Lawyers' bodies on Jaitley's demise

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: File)

Woman tonsured, paraded in village for extramarital affair

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham