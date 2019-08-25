Five Naxals killed in Bastar encounter

Two jawans of District Reserve Group (DRG), an exclusive tribal force of Chhattisgarh police specialized in counterinsurgency, were injured in the incident.

Bhopal: Five Naxals were on Saturday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Maoist-stronghold Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh’s south Bastar district of Narayanpur.

The encounter took place in the forested village of Dhurbeda, nearly 19 km from Orcha, when a search party comprising DRG personnel was ambushed by rebels, leading to a fierce gun battle that lasted nearly one hour, a senior police officer of Bastar said.

Later, ultras fled the area. Security forces later recovered bodies of five Maoists and a huge cache of weapons including 303 rifles, 12 bore guns and explosives at the encounter site, Bastar range inspector general of police Vivekanand Sinha told this newspaper.