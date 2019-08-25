Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Father of late CCD f ...
Father of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha passes away

Published Aug 25, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on banks of Netravati River in Mangaluru on July 31.
Mysuru: Gangaiah Hegde, father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, passed away following prolonged illness at a Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur on Monday.

 

Hegde passed away nearly a month after his son Siddhartha's demise.

Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31.

Staying true to the family's coffee-related heritage of over 130 years, reports say that Gangaiah Hegde started out as a coffee planter at an estate in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka.

He quickly turned it into a successful business and was revered in the local community.

