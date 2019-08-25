Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Ending Article 370 f ...
Ending Article 370 fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Shah was speaking at the 70th Dikshant Parade (passing out) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.
Home minister Amit Shah presents a memento to an IPS probationer Richa Tomar in the city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
 Home minister Amit Shah presents a memento to an IPS probationer Richa Tomar in the city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for integrating the then 630 princely states with India, including Hyderabad. However, he said, Patel had missed out on Jammu and Kashmir and so scrapping Article 370 has fulfilled the former Home Minister’s dream.

Mr Shah was speaking at the 70th Dikshant Parade (passing out) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

 

“Vallabhbhai Patel integrated 630 independent princely states with India, post Independence, however, J&K was left out. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the abrogation of Article 350 and its stem 35(A) came to pass and J & K has been fully integrated with India. This has fulfilled the dream of Patel,” Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah made a special point of congratulating the 12 women IPS probationers (out of total 92). “I enquired about the background of the passing out probationers. Many hail from simple and poor backgrounds. Your ach-ievement will inspire the rest to follow.”

...
Tags: amit shah, sardar vallabhbhai patel, article 370, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Congress president Sonia Gandhi consoles family members of former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, at Greater Kailash, New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Moderate, liberal he was BJP’s face in Lutyen’s Delhi

Kamal Nath.

BJP leader fined Rs 24 lakh for staging demonstration

Admitting that the growing index of economy in the frontier districts of Bangladesh adjoining Assam has also played a key role, security sources said that a majority of migration from Bangladesh was due to economic reasons.

NRC updation in Assam acts as deterrent to influx from Bangladesh

The clinical pharmacists can take the role of drug information personnel whereby the introduction of new medicines can be evaluated for any adverse drug effect. (Representational image)

Pharmacists now get bigger role



