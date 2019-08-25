Ending Article 370 fulfilled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dream: Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah presents a memento to an IPS probationer Richa Tomar in the city on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for integrating the then 630 princely states with India, including Hyderabad. However, he said, Patel had missed out on Jammu and Kashmir and so scrapping Article 370 has fulfilled the former Home Minister’s dream.

Mr Shah was speaking at the 70th Dikshant Parade (passing out) at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

“Vallabhbhai Patel integrated 630 independent princely states with India, post Independence, however, J&K was left out. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the abrogation of Article 350 and its stem 35(A) came to pass and J & K has been fully integrated with India. This has fulfilled the dream of Patel,” Mr Shah said.

Mr Shah made a special point of congratulating the 12 women IPS probationers (out of total 92). “I enquired about the background of the passing out probationers. Many hail from simple and poor backgrounds. Your ach-ievement will inspire the rest to follow.”