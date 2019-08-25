Nation Current Affairs 25 Aug 2019 Detained Kashmir lea ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Detained Kashmir leaders’ family share ordeal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Aug 25, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Akhoon’s wife attempts to send medicines to her jailed husband go in vain.
Kashmiris living in Bengaluru protest against the blockade of communication in Kashmir on Saturday. (PTI)
 Kashmiris living in Bengaluru protest against the blockade of communication in Kashmir on Saturday. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: With a bag containing insulin vials and a separate pack of needles and lancets Fareeda Begum arrived at the office of a senior government official earlier this week and requested him that these be delivered to her husband Muhammad Sayeed Akhnoon.

“He is suffering from chronic diabetes and needs to inject insulin thrice a day,” she pleaded.  

 

Akhoon, a former National Conference (NC) MLA, is among several hundred mainstream political leaders and activists detained by the police earlier this month amid furore over abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and splitting the state into two Union Territories.

Ms Fareeda informed the official that at the time of being taken into custody, from his home in Srinagar’s Zakura area,  police officials allowed Akhoon to take essential medicines and a pack of insulin cartridges, pump with him.

“He must have exhausted them by now”, she beseeched.

“I’m sorry. I can’t help. There is nothing (left) in our hands,” the official told her.  

Dejected on hearing this, she asked the official if his senior, deputy commissioner of Srinagar Shahid Chaudhary could help.

“I doubt,” came the reply from the official, leaving Ms Fareeda disheartened.

She said that Akhoon’s brother Muhammad Aslam had tried to meet him in the detention centre, but was turned away by the security officials.

Incidentally, Akhoon is among a few mainstream politicians who chose to stay put when others including senior leaders of his own party fled the Valley following the outbreak of insurgency in 1989-90.  

Merajuddin Bhat was also seen moving from floor to floor and room to room in the same administrative complex, desperately looking for someone who could play “messiah” for him.

...
Tags: national conference, article 370, union territories
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Congress president Sonia Gandhi consoles family members of former finance minister and BJP leader Arun Jaitley as party leader Rahul Gandhi looks on, at Greater Kailash, New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Moderate, liberal he was BJP’s face in Lutyen’s Delhi

Kamal Nath.

BJP leader fined Rs 24 lakh for staging demonstration

Admitting that the growing index of economy in the frontier districts of Bangladesh adjoining Assam has also played a key role, security sources said that a majority of migration from Bangladesh was due to economic reasons.

NRC updation in Assam acts as deterrent to influx from Bangladesh

The clinical pharmacists can take the role of drug information personnel whereby the introduction of new medicines can be evaluated for any adverse drug effect. (Representational image)

Pharmacists now get bigger role



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Countries with healthiest packaged food still face problem of obesity

Even though UK has the healthiest packaged food and drinks, there are rampant cases of obesity. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uttar Pradesh: Rampur DM cleans drains to spread message of equality

Rampur DM Anjaneya Kumar Singh engaged in cleaning a drain. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi launches RuPay card in UAE

RuPay card scheme was launched in 2012 to fulfil the Reserve Bank of India's vision to have a domestic, open and multilateral system of payments.
 

5 Hottest Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ features for the discerning Indian

The Aura Glow variant is hands-down the best looking smartphone in the world.
 

This 4-in-1 pill can prevent heart problems

It’s much simpler to give people one medication that manages a couple of risk factors at the same time. (Photo: AP)
 

Skoda offers benefits of up to Rs 3 lakh in August 2019

All except Superb Sportline offered with a Skoda loyalty bonus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Navy on high alert in Tamil Nadu following intel inputs

Security was tightened in Tamil Nadu on Friday following reports that six members of the terror outfit LeT had infiltrated the state by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities. (Photo: ANI | represntational)

After reports of terror intrusion in TN, police in Chittoor put on high alert

A 'high alert' has been issued in the adjoining Tirupati Urban Police range. The police also conducted large-scale frisking and search operations on Srikalahasti-Tirupati roadway in the wee hours of Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Bar lost 'eminent jurist', 'legal luminary': Lawyers' bodies on Jaitley's demise

Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday at the age of 66. He was admitted on August 9 following complaints of breathlessness and restlessness. (Photo: File)

Woman tonsured, paraded in village for extramarital affair

The woman was also taken to a nearby forest and left there. (Photo: Representational)

Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir Valley

The officials said the situation remained peaceful on Friday and there were no reports of any untoward incident. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham