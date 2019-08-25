Bishop to face trial in Kochi land deal

KOCHI: Cardinal George Alenchery, Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church, has suffered a setback with the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court on Saturday declining to quash the Thrikkakkara magistrate court order that he should face trial in the controversial land deal in Kochi.

Apart from Cardinal Alenchery, the others who sought to quash the order were Joshy Puthuva, former finance officer of Ernakulam-Angmaly archdiocese, and Saju Varghese, who purchased the land.

The verdict came when the synod of the Syro-Malabar Church is in session at its headquarters at St. Thomas Mount, Kakkanad, Kochi.

The verdict is also expected to provide a boost to ‘Almaya Munnettam,’ a laity organization which is scheduled to hold a ‘prayer procession’ to St. Thomas Mount on Sunday with a series of demands.