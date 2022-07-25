Subzimandi temples mark 100 years of Bonalu celebrations

Devotees take part in elephant procession to mark 100 years of Bonalu celebrations by the people of Gangaputra community at Karwan in Hyderabad on Sunday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: The Nalla Pochamma Devi and Simhavahini Mahankali Devi temples in Natarajnagar of Subzimandi celebrated their 100th Bonalu festival on Sunday. The temples saw two-kilometre-long processions by those offering Bonam.

The temples, set up in 1922, are flocked by residents of 13 bastis in the vicinity. An elephant procession from the Mahankali temple to the Pochamma temple, covering 1.5 kilometres, was a highlight of the day’s celebrations.

Potharajus led the procession, followed by dancers and devotees. Children below 15 years also performed ‘karra sammu (stick fight)’ as part of the celebrations.

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, who took part in the festivities on Sunday, said the events reflect the “unique Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb (culture).”

Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy and Talasani Srinivas Yadav offered golden Bonams and silk sarees to the deity on behalf of the state government.