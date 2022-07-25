IMD issues yellow alert for few districts

Motorists take a long route as the vehicles were not allowed due to heavy water logged under the Rail bridge at Lingampally. (DC Image/R. Pavan)

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad received light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Sunday, giving some respite from the heavy downpour for the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places in the state in the next 24 hours, moving from red and orange to yellow alert.

Yellow alert has been issued for the next 24 hours for districts of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubabad as isolated heavy rains are likely to occur at several places in these districts. The sky will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rains are very likely to occur in the city for the next 48 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 27.6ºC and 22.4 ºC respectively and relative humidity of 90 per cent with no rainfall.