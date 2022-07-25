  
Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2022 Govt docs stage stir ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt docs stage stir, wear black badges

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 25, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2022, 11:30 pm IST
Doctors at government hospitals in Sangareddy and Nizamabad wear black badges as a protest. (Photo: DC)
 Doctors at government hospitals in Sangareddy and Nizamabad wear black badges as a protest. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Members of the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) refused to work during the extended evening out patient (OP) hours at government hospitals, until the problems they face are redressed.

Monday was the first day when the extended OP hours came into force, as per a circular issued by the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Friday. However, on Monday, TJUDA wrote to the DME Dr K. Ramesh Reddy that they would not work during the extended hours.

The letter stated that the TJUDA opposed the circular as the extended hours would impact their physical and mental health and academics. They said that before extending the hours, other issues needed to be addressed.

Their demands include filling vacancies by direct recruitment to reduce the burden on existing faculty and PGs and to provide hostel facilities within the premises of institutions and hospitals so that they can attend full time duties.

TJUDA also demanded the enhancement of stipends to make them on par with central institutions like AIIMS and PGI or state institutions like NIMS, and regularisation of stipends.

Tags: telangana junior doctors association, telangana news, director of medical education
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


