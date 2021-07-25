AP HC strikes down finance special secretary’s plea

VIJAYAWADA: AP High Court struck down the non-bailable warrant (NBW) recall petition filed by finance special secretary K.V.V. Satyanarayana and suspended the implementation of a single judge bench order to take the official into custody up to July 27.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice Battu Devanand heard the NBW recall petition filed by the finance special secretary on Saturday as the court served NBW on the official in a contempt of court case on July 15. When the court asked whether the official would accept the condition to pay Rs 50,000 from his pocket to AP Advocates Clerks’ Welfare Fund if his NBW were to be recalled, there was no positive response from the official. Accordingly, the court struck down the official’s NBW recall petition and directed the police to take the official into custody to present him before the magistrate.

However, advocate general S. Sriram filed a letter patent appeal on a single judge bench’s order before a two-judge bench comprising Justice C. Praveen Kumar and Justice B. Krishna Mohan and it suspended the single judge’s order until July 27.

Panchayat secretary G. Sivannarayana hailing from Kalidindi mandal in Krishna district filed a petition in the High Court in 2019 challenging the order issued to regularise his services by taking into consideration his service in the government from 2005 instead of 1997. The court after hearing the case issued directions to regularise his services from 1997 and provide benefits accordingly. However, as the court orders were not implemented, a contempt of court case was filed against panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, its commissioner Girija Sankar, special secretary to finance Satyanarayana and DPO Saibaba in 2020. Subsequently, when the court held the hearing, only three officials attended while the finance special secretary did not. Accordingly, the court issued directions to serve NBW on the official.