Nation Current Affairs 25 Jul 2021 150 NDRF teams engag ...
Nation, Current Affairs

150 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected areas across India

ANI
Published Jul 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Jul 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka
NDRF personnel rescue stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)
 NDRF personnel rescue stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

New Delhi: About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka.

 

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said, "More than 100 people have died in Maharashtra alone due to landslides. We will have to continue our rescue operations as incessant rains continue to create situations of floods and landslides. 34 teams of NDRF are working in Maharashtra, 7 teams are working in Karnataka and 8 teams are working in Telangana."

"Thousands of people have been rescued and taken to a safe place. Operation is going on but the situation is difficult because it is raining continuously and the havoc of rain continues. Due to this, NDRF teams are facing problems in providing relief and rescue. The present situation is that we will have to work continuously for some days in Maharashtra where there have been more than 100 deaths due to landslides," Pradhan said.

 

Determined to continue operations until the situation turns back to normal, he said, "There has been a landslide at four places, three in Satara and one in Bandh. The situation of floods and excessive rainfall persists, the situation of waterlogging is also there but we will continue to work till the situation becomes normal."

"NDRF is trained and the relief and rescue operations will continue till the situation is completely controlled," Pradhan added.

...
Tags: national disaster response force (ndrf), ndrf, maharashtra floods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The apex court, in August last year, had issued notice to the Centre on a PIL filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay. (Photo: PTI/File)

TN society seeks benefits for linguistic minorities in educational institutes from SC

The bench was told that steps have been taken to address the grievances raised in the plea. (Photo: PTI/File)

Protection of rivers, water bodies fundamental duty of State: Kerala High Court

Awaken India Movement activists protest against the government's mandatory mask-and-vaccine policy and demand an end to the lockdown, at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 39,742 new Covid cases, 535 fresh fatalities

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa talks to media. (PTI)

By evening once it comes, you will get to know: Yediyurappa hints at possible exit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
 

How can you become a space tourist?

Jeff Bezos speaks at an event before unveiling Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, in Washington. On Monday, July 12, 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration approved Blue Origin's attempt to launch people into space. (AP)
 

If you're rich, spread wealth, not COVID-19

By not adhering to safety precautions they are, inadvertently, helping in the community spread of the virus. Representational Image
 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India logs 39,742 new Covid cases, 535 fresh fatalities

Awaken India Movement activists protest against the government's mandatory mask-and-vaccine policy and demand an end to the lockdown, at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

SC asks Kerala to respond to plea against relaxation in COVID restrictions for Bakrid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Maharashtra rain fury: 76 dead, 38 injured, 30 missing in floods, says govt

This photograph provided by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing an elderly woman in Satara, in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP)

200 farmers reach Jantar Mantar for protest against farm laws amid Parliament session

Protesting farmers stage a demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms in New Delhi on July 22, 2021. (Money SHARMA / AFP)

ICMR study reveals Delta variant majorly responsible for rising cases in second wave

People wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Ajmer. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->