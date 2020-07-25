123rd Day Of Lockdown

Srinagar rocked by encounter between militants and security forces

PTI
Published Jul 25, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Updated Jul 25, 2020, 10:27 am IST
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)
 Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area. (PTI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Ranbirgarh area on the outskirts of the city this morning following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting the search, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

He said the exchange of firing is going on and further details were awaited

...
